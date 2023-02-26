Home » News » Elections » Meghalaya Elections: Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead of Polling

Meghalaya Elections: Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead of Polling

Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 18:57 IST

Shillong, India

East Khasi Hills: Polling team accompanied by security personnel ready to leave dispatch centres ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, in East Khasi Hills, Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said.

Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

"The total cumulative value of the seizure made since the model code of conduct came into effect on January 18 is Rs 72.70 crore," he said.

The polling will be held for 59 seats of the 60-member assembly on Monday, and the votes will be counted on March 2. Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 18:57 IST
