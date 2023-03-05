Meghalaya: Former CM Mukul Sangma Gets Life Threats on Social Media; Writes to Chief Secretary Seeking Action

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Leader and former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma has written to Meghalaya chief secretary DP Wahlang alleging threats to his life after some supporters of the National People’s Party (NPP) threatened on social media to burn down his house.

In a message to the Chief Secretary, the Trinamool MLA from Songsak said, “Deliberate incitement to spread hatred and do personal harm upon me being aggressively done, take action as per law."

“People engaged in criminal conspiracy are inciting to create communal riots and personal harm to me. Just reported to the CS to take action as per law," Dr Sangma added.

Following the complaint, the government has increased security outside his house.

The threats messages to Sangma came in retaliation to the current tussle between the NPP-led coalition and the rest of non–NPP–BJP MLAs to form the government in the state.

One social media user posted on Facebook calling people to go to Dr Sangma’s house and throw stones and also burnt effigies. Another user made a communal statement of inciting violence.

The NPP won 26 seats and the BJP got two in the Meghalaya Assembly elections. The Congress and Trinamool Congress won five seats each, whereas the UDP got 11 seats. The Voice of the People Party won four seats, the People’s Democratic Front and Hill State People’s Democratic Party won two seats each, and two Independent candidates also won.

If all political parties, including two independents, barring the NPP and BJP, come together, they can cross the magic number in the 60-Member house.

