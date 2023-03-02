Home » News » Elections » Meghalaya Manoeuvring: BJP May Approach NPP to Renew Tie-up, TMC Too Exploring Options

Meghalaya Manoeuvring: BJP May Approach NPP to Renew Tie-up, TMC Too Exploring Options

With the BJP in power at the Centre and having a hold on the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), it feels the NPP should tie up with the saffron party to ensure ease in central support for the state. Sources in the BJP said that the party had worked with Conrad Sangma and the past understanding will help it ensure there are no border clashes and the Northeast remains peaceful

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya assembly elections. (File photo/PTI)
While Nagaland seems to have given a clear mandate to the alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party, Meghalaya, which witnessed Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) breaking away from BJP a year ahead of the assembly elections, has thrown up interesting trends.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with votes for the assembly elections being counted on Thursday, and the BJP, winning two seats, has not ruled out approaching Conrad Sangma for a re-alliance. The NPP has won 27 of the state assembly’s 59 seats.

Meghalaya chief minister Sangma and his Assam counterpart, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, had reportedly met ahead of the poll results. With the BJP in power at the Centre and having a hold on the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), it feels the NPP should tie up with the saffron party to ensure ease in central support for the state.

Many in the party believe that the BJP has expanded in the Northeast, either on its own or at the expense of the regional ally. “Unless you are in government, the development schemes aimed to make the lives of the people better will not materialise. We would not mind having an alliance and staying in the government," added a senior leader.

Not unlike the BJP, the Trinamool Congress, with 5 wins, too is exploring options to be part of the Meghalaya government. Party leader Abhishek Banerjee is reported to be headed for the state, though many believe only TMC leader and former CM Mukul Sangma can make an alliance possible.

However, sources in the BJP said that the party had worked with Conrad Sangma and the past understanding will help it ensure there are no border clashes and the Northeast remains peaceful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked BJP leaders to campaign in Christian-dominated states and seats, reach out to the community, and experiment with social engineering. Many in the party believe that Christmas celebrations organised by union minister John Barla, who is a Christian, and others have given results.

