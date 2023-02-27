Election 2023 LIVE: 74.32% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 82.42% in Nagaland till 5 pm; Bypolls in 3 States Underway

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:25 IST
Shillong, India
Election 2023 LIVE: A voter turnout of over 82.42% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 74.32% till 5 pm, officials said on Monday. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. Meanwhile, Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 59.22%, 63. Read More
Polling for Erode East Assembly bypoll concludes.
A voter turnout of 74.32% in Meghalaya and 82.42% in Nagaland Assembly elections was recorded till 5 pm, according to officials.
The Election Commission said biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the member will be held later this month. All five seats are of graduates and teachers constituencies, for which notifications will be issued on March 6 and filing of nominations will take place on March 13. Polling will take place on March 31, while the counting of votes is scheduled for April 5.
As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, on Monday appealed to political parties and people for ensuring peace during and after the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. Counting for the February 16 Assembly elections will be held on March 2.
Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past been seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity. READ MORE
A voter turnout of 59.22% was recorded in Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu, 63.43% in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand.
According to the latest figures, a turnout of over 72.99% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 63.91% till 3 pm.
Personnel at polling stations assisting voters in casting their votes in Meghalaya
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 61.16% votes.
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 57.06% votes.
Polling for the Erode East byelection in Tamil Nadu was progressing peacefully and around 27 per cent of the voters cast their votes by 11 AM, officials said on Monday. A few alleged technical glitches were reported, prompting authorities to suspend voting in two booths.
A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of nearly 37 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 11 am on Monday, an official said. However, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district. A tenuous ceasefire holds in the state for more than decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN(IM) and other groups and the central government.
A voter turnout of over 32 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, with the polling process being “peaceful" in the first four hours, an Election Commission official said. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements.
A voter turnout of 15.19 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements. An election official said that 15.19 per cent of votes were cast in the first two hours of polling in the Ramgarh assembly seat.
A voter turnout of over 13 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the by-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Monday, an election official said. The polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, the official said.
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 11 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 26.70%, while Nagaland saw 36.30% votes.
“I feel that my vote and people’s vote will decide if I will win this constituency as an MLA," said Ernest Mawrie, Meghalaya BJP chief and party’s candidate from West Shillong constituency, after casting his vote.
Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said. Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.
BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.
It’s a fight between the National People’s Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) as Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27. READ MORE
The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.
Voting for Nagaland assembly elections was stalled at the Alongtaki polling booth on Monday after stones were pelted. The incident took place at Umabasti, Mocokchung district.
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 9 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 10.88%, while Nagaland saw 13.55% votes.
The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP.
Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland. In good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Of the 369 candidates, 36 are women. Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.
While the northeastern states witness multi-cornered and triangular contests in assembly elections, voting for bypolls is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Erode (East), West Bengal’s Sagardighi and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies.
In Erode East, the contest will mainly be between Congress backed by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator.
Bypolls are also underway in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency as voting began at 7 am. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.
The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.
Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.
Read all the Latest Politics News here