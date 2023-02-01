The ‘Lyngdoh Sisters’ – NPP candidates Ampareen Lyngdoh from East Shillong and Jasmine Lyngdoh from Nongthymmai – were the first to file their nomination papers in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills on Tuesday.

Calling it a family tradition to be the early bird, Ampareen said they will always be there to serve people. “We have come here on the first day, first show. We want to tell people that we are ready to serve them and they should vote for us," she added.

The Meghalaya assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 27, followed by the counting of votes on March 2.

A three-time legislator, Ampareen joined the National People’s Party after she was suspended by the Congress for supporting the NPP-BJP coalition. She and two other suspended legislators had resigned and joined the Conrad Sangma-led party.

Politics runs in the family. The two women are daughters of Peter Garnett Marbaniang, a parliamentarian and legislator who was also an academician. Ampareen is the third in the family to join politics. New entrant Jasmine Lyngdoh is the fourth to enter the political arena.

Ampareen said it is a family tradition to file nominations on the first day. “It has always been a tradition of my family since 1972, our family has served the state of Meghalaya for 51 long years, so it has always been a practice and convention of my late father, followed by my late brother, maintained by me and now my younger sister is also doing the same thing," she added.

Though her father and brother, former state home minister RG Lyngdoh, were members of the Congress, the sisters have chosen the NPP. Ampareen said she always wanted to associate herself with a party from the state but has a national presence at the same time.

“The ideology of the NPP is close to the ideology of the Congress. It is not a communal party, it believes in inclusivity. It is a party that believes in grassroots politics," she said.

Asked why people should vote for her, she said, “If you trust me, if you think that I can deliver, or I am a person of action, if you think I will try and solve your problem if not totally but partially and give you my attention and time, then vote for me."

“I will not forget you because I know where you live, your homes, your issues and nobody can fool you about that because I am a person who keeps you close to my heart. During Covid, no one in my constituency suffered because I had direct access to people’s homes. We were able to manage the entire pandemic," she added.

The younger sister, Jasmine, will be up against Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope and UDP general secretary Dr Jemino Mawthoh.

“I think voters should be reflective when they are voting as they are choosing the government for five years, and there is so much to do in Nongthymmai that I have found out about during the course of my interaction with people," she said.

