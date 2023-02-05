As many as 16 National People’s Party (NPP) candidates on Saturday filed their nominations for the February 27 Meghalaya assembly elections. In Shillong, a massive crowd gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office as a show of strength by various political parties continued on Saturday. Several candidates filed their nominations in the DC office, East Khasi Hills.

Prior to filing nominations, the NPP candidates took out rallies and marched towards the DC office. Shouting slogans of “Ha ka kot", NPP candidates, including party national vice president Prestone Tynsong (Pynursla), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), Teibor Pathaw (Mawlai), and Ransom Sutunga (North Shillong) filed nominations together.

Advertisement

Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem (Mawphlang), Kansing Lyngshiang from Mawkynrew, and Alvin Khyriem Sawkmie (Mawsynram) too filed nominations.

Speaking to the media, Tynsong expressed confidence that the mandate of the people will be in favour of the ruling NPP.

“In quite a number of places, quite a number of constituencies throughout the state, I could see that this election which is going to be held on the 27th of this month, the mandate of the people…I am very sure on 2nd of March we will be able to cross the required number…means we will cross the bridge and run the government on our own," the NPP vice president said.

Rejecting the BJP’s claim of a saffron wave in the state, the NPP leader said there is a “cold wave for BJP in Meghalaya".

Tynsong sarcastically said, “Even in the 2018 elections, the BJP wave was too good, but all are cold waves, so, therefore, the wave is always there but we have seen it, we have experienced it. Let them (BJP) talk about any wave but the NPP wave is everywhere."

Advertisement

NPP candidates filed nominations in other parts of the state too. Accompanied by supporters, NPP’s Grace Mary Kharpuri (Shella) filed the nomination. So did Sniawbhalang Dhar (Nartiang), Coming one Ymbon (Raliang), and Santa Mary Shylla (Sutnga Saipung). In EW Khasi Hills, Biolonda Lyngdoh Nonglait from Mawthadraishan filed nomination and so did MD Abdus Saleh (Rajabala), Thomas A Sangma (North Tura), Conrad Kongkal Sangma (South Tura), and Brening A Sangma (Dalu) in Garo Hills.

Read all the Latest Politics News here