Mehmedabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mehmedabad seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan (BJP), Pramodbhai Somabhai Chauhan (AAP), Juvansinh Gandabhai Chauhan (INC), Patel Bhavikkumar Vajendrakumar (IND), Punambhai Mohanbhai Chauhan (IND), Pravinsinh Ratansinh Chauhan (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.45% which is -3.32% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.117 Mehmedabad (મહેમદાવાદ) (Mahemdabad, Mahmudabad) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Mehmedabad is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Mehmedabad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mehmedabad election result or click here for compact election results of Mehmedabad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mehmedabad go here.

Demographic profile of Mehmedabad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,50,601 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,611 were male and 1,22,981 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehmedabad in 2022 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,493 eligible electors, of which 1,16,400 were male, 1,10,089 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,296 eligible electors, of which 1,04,485 were male, 97811 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mehmedabad in 2017 was 70. In 2012, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mehmedabad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chauhan Arjunsinh Udesinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gautambhai Ravjibhai Chauhan of INC by a margin of 20,918 which was 12.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gautambhai Ravjibhai Chauhan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chauhan Sundersinh Bhalabhai of BJP by a margin of 4,181 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 117. Mehmedabad Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mehmedabad:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mehmedabad:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mehmedabad are: Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan (BJP), Pramodbhai Somabhai Chauhan (AAP), Juvansinh Gandabhai Chauhan (INC), Patel Bhavikkumar Vajendrakumar (IND), Punambhai Mohanbhai Chauhan (IND), Pravinsinh Ratansinh Chauhan (IND).

Voter turnout in Mehmedabad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.77%, while it was 75.17% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.32% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mehmedabad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mehmedabad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.117. Mehmedabad comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: 1. Mehmedabad Taluka. 2. Kheda Taluka (Part) Villages - lali, mahij, Bidaj, Kanera, Sarsa, Vasna margiya, Sankhej, Vaikunthpura, Pinglaj, Kathwada, Navagam, malarpura, Samadra, Dedarda, Parsantaj, Vasna-Khurd, Kajipura, Gobhalaj, Pansoli, Chalindra, Dharoda, Chitrasar, Kaloli.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mehmedabad constituency, which are: Dholka, Daskroi, Kapadvanj, Mahudha, Matar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mehmedabad:

The geographic coordinates of Mehmedabad is: 22°50’28.3"N 72°44’56.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mehmedabad

List of candididates contesting from Mehmedabad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan

Party: BJP

Age: 46

Profession: Sanchalay Deendayal Grahak Bhandar, Vathwadi Taluka, Mehmdabad Kheda

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 84.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Candidate name: Pramodbhai Somabhai Chauhan

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculturist & Job In Co Operative Society

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 95.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 87 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Juvansinh Gandabhai Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Bhavikkumar Vajendrakumar

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 98.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Punambhai Mohanbhai Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pravinsinh Ratansinh Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 76.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

