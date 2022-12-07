Model Town ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.68

Ward No.68 Model Town (मॉडल टाउन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Model Town Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Model Town went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Model Town corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Model Town ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Model Town was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Model Town candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Model Town ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Nathu Ram Nagar (AAP), Vikesh Sethi (BJP), Judge Kumar Dawar (INC), Chander Pal (IND), Jagdish Awasthi (NCP).

MLA and MP of Model Town

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 18. Model Town Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Model Town is a part.

Demographic profile of Model Town

According to the delimitation report, Model Town ward has a total population of 65,907 of which 7,141 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.83% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Model Town ward

The following areas are covered under the Model Town ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Cc Colony Kalyan Vihar Mig, Lig Flats; Cc Colony Block A, B, E; Dtc Colony (G.T Road) Block A, B, C, D,; Gurki Mandi; Ishwar Nagar; Kalyan Vihar Kothi; Khatik Basti; Mcd Colony, Duplex Flats; New Gupta Colony Block A, B,; Old Gupta Colony, Near University Road; Priya Darshini Vihar; Raj Pura Gur Mandi; Mahendru Enclave; Cigratwala Bagh (Daroga Wala Bagh); Derawal Nagar Block-Bh, A, B; Gujran Wala Town; “Kingsway Camp Police Line Police Qtrs. Four Storey Block. I-R, Police Line (Kingsway Camp)Block. A-F, K-P;" Model Town - I (Karnal Road)Block B 1, B, G, B2, D, E, F, B-5, B-6, A, A-1, B4, B3,; “Model Town -I Block. F 7- F 11, F, F13 - F14, F1- F6,;" Model Town -Ii (Azad Pur Colony) Block E; Model Town -Ii Block C, C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8, G3 C9, C10, C11,; Model Town -Iiblock. G1-G8, H1-H5, D, J, K, F14, K1, K5, Z1, Z, K2, K3, K4, E3, E2, E4, Ea, E, E1, E2, E3; “Model Townblock. F, D-12, D-13, D-14, D-2, D-4, D-5-D11;" Police Line (Kingsway Camp)Block. A-F, K-P; State Bank Colony And Surat Nagar Gt Road,; T.- Huts Area Birla Mill Right Hand Side; T.-Huts Near Mubark Bagh, Behind Police Station, Hanuman Mandir Mall Road.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 68. Model Town ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nathu Ram Nagar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,68,02,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vikesh Sethi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,67,46,858; Total liabilities: Rs 2,07,47,571.

Candidate name: Judge Kumar Dawar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,61,13,399; Total liabilities: Rs 2,27,290.

Candidate name: Chander Pal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,60,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jagdish Awasthi; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 16,49,836; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

