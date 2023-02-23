Urging the people of Karnataka to put their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with a full majority, following the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Shah, who was addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Bellary’s Sandur, was late by two hours to reach the venue. He apologised to the crowd for the delay due to “unavoidable circumstances" and acknowledged their patience as a sign of the BJP’s victory in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

“I apologize for being two hours late. I thought most of you would have left but you all waited and this shows BJP will come back to power in the state with a full majority", Shah said.

The Minister then mocked the infighting within the Congress party for the Chief Ministerial face.

Launching a scathing attack against the Opposition, Shah called both Congress and JD(S) corrupt and dynasty parties. He also alleged that such parties can never work for the development of Karnataka and that if people need development then they should vote for the BJP.

“In 2019 the coalition government formed and corruption began. Congress and JDS are dynasty parties and they can never work for the welfare of the people", said Shah.

“For CM face there is a fight between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. And many others are also ready for that. But this will not help in development. Modi is the only way" he added.

The Minister further said, “I am here to tell you all that a vote given to JDS is a vote given to congress. And a vote polled to Congress or Siddaramaiah is like a vote given to an ATM party who sits in the Delhi".

Shah also attacked the previous Siddaramaiah regime in the state for its handling of the Popular Front of India (PFI) issue and said, “It was the Modi government, which banned the PFI. When Congress was at the helm of the state, the government withdrew about 1700 cases against the PFI."

Shah also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the withdrawal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir and his remarks about the consequences of such an action. “Rahul Gandhi claimed, on abrogation of Article 370, that it could lead to a bloodbath. However, no one dared to even pelt a stone."

Union Home Minister chose to address the rally at Sandur as he wanted to reach out to the Valmiki voters in the districts of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Raichur and Koppal which are part of Kalyan Karnataka Region which was once seen as the stronghold of the Congress, according to sources.

Karnataka has around 15 assembly constituencies reserved for the STs, and the above five districts, barring Koppal, account for 10 seats reserved for the STs.

The BJP is also seriously mulling over the strategy to pin down former party man and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy who recently floated his new party challenging the saffron camp, they added.

