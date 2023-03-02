Mokokchung Town Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mokokchung Town seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Toshipokba (INC), Sharingain Longkumer (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.17% which is -0.07% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.27 Mokokchung Town is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Mokokchung Town is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mokokchung Town election result or click here for compact election results of Mokokchung Town and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mokokchung Town go here.

Demographic profile of Mokokchung Town:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 8180 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 3,964 were male and 4,216 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mokokchung Town in 2023 is 1064 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 7179 eligible electors, of which 3,588 were male, 3,591 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 5814 eligible electors, of which 2,901 were male, 2,913 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mokokchung Town in 2018 was 50. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mokokchung Town:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Metsubo Jamir of NDPP won in this seat defeating C Apok Jamir of NPF by a margin of 1004 which was 16.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 50.11% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C Apok Jamir of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rosemtong of NPF by a margin of 47 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 27. Mokokchung Town Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mokokchung Town:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mokokchung Town:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Mokokchung Town are: Toshipokba (INC), Sharingain Longkumer (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Mokokchung Town:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.17%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.24%, while it was 86.15% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.07% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mokokchung Town went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mokokchung Town constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Mokokchung Town comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: E. Bs. 9 and 10 of Mokokchung Town.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Mokokchung Town constituency, which are: Mongoya, Aonglenden, Koridang. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mokokchung Town:

The geographic coordinates of Mokokchung Town is: 26°19’11.3"N 94°30’39.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mokokchung Town

List of candidates contesting from Mokokchung Town Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Metsubo JamirParty: NDPPAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alem JongshiParty: INCAge: 65Gender: MaleProfession: PensionerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

