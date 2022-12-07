Molarband ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.181

Ward No.181 Molarband (मोलड़बंद) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Badarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Molarband went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Molarband corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Molarband ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Molarband was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Molarband candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Molarband ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Hemchand Goel (AAP), Gagan Kasana (BJP), Rajvir Sharma (INC), Diwan Singh (IND), Laxman Singh Rawat (IND), Savitri (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Praveena (RLD).

MLA and MP of Molarband

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 53. Badarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Molarband is a part.

Demographic profile of Molarband

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Molarband ward has a total population of 66,525 of which 8,292 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.46% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Molarband ward

The following areas are covered under the Molarband ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gali No. 26 To 40, Molar Band Extn.; I St, Iind, Iiird 60 Feet Road, Molar Band Extn.; Bilas Pur Camp, Block-A, B, C, D; Gali No. 1 To 25, Molar Band Extn.; Molar Band Village, Molar Band Village Block - B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 181. Molarband ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Hemchand Goel; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,12,46,681; Total liabilities: Rs 20,00,000.

Candidate name: Gagan Kasana; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,63,47,974; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajvir Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,75,56,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Diwan Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,51,200; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Laxman Singh Rawat; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,78,700; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 96,26,682; Total liabilities: Rs 16,66,934.

Candidate name: Savitri; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,23,487; Total liabilities: Rs 10,01,100.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Praveena; Party: RLD; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 95,64,229; Total liabilities: Rs 8,86,775.

Read all the Latest News here