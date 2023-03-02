Mongoya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mongoya seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tongpang Ozukum (NDPP), S Maongkaba Ozukum (NPP), Er K Wati (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.63% which is 5.39% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.25 Mongoya is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Mongoya is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Mongoya:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17325 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,403 were male and 8,922 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mongoya in 2023 is 1062 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16014 eligible electors, of which 7,890 were male, 8,124 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14824 eligible electors, of which 7,363 were male, 7,461 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mongoya in 2018 was 96. In 2013, there were 134 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mongoya:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Ngangshi K Ao of NPF won in this seat defeating Alemtemshi Jamir of NDPP by a margin of 348 which was 2.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 49.12% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Merentoshi R Jamir of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Ngangshi K Ao of INC by a margin of 4683 votes which was 36.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 68.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 25. Mongoya Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mongoya:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mongoya:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Mongoya are: Tongpang Ozukum (NDPP), S Maongkaba Ozukum (NPP), Er K Wati (IND).

Voter turnout in Mongoya:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.63%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.24%, while it was 87.52% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.39% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mongoya went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mongoya constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Mongoya comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: E. Bs. 2 to 4 of Mokokchung Town; and Longsa, Chubayimkum, Mokokchung and Chuchuyimpang villages of Ongpangkong circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Mongoya constituency, which are: Impur, Angetyongpang, Aonglenden, Koridang, Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Longkhim Chare. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mongoya:

The geographic coordinates of Mongoya is: 26°16’04.1"N 94°32’51.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mongoya

List of candidates contesting from Mongoya Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S Supongmeren JamirParty: INCAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Former MLAEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moasangba JamirParty: NPFAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and BusinessmanEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: ImkongmarParty: NDPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mongoya election result or click here for compact election results of Mongoya and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mongoya go here.

