Morbi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Morbi seat in Gujarat. A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal (BJP), Pankaj Kantilal Ransariya (AAP), Kasambhai Hajibhai Sumara (BSP), Patel Jayantilal Jerajbhai (INC), Ekbalbhai Hushenbhai Katiya (IND), Gulam Hanifbhai Movar (IND), Vivek Jayantilal Mirani Alias(Bablubhai) (IND), Shahmadar Daudsha Rahemansha (IND), Arifkhan Mahmadhusen Khoram (IND), Jeda Akbar Husen (IND), Siraj Amirali Popatiya (IND), Hasan Alubhai Movar (IND), Balvantbhai Nathubhai Shekhva (IND), Gopal Vinubhai Sitapara (IND), Jadav Maheshbhai Dhanjibhai (IND), Madhu Nirupaben Natavarlal (IND), Ashvinkumar Haribhai Tundiya (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.16% which is -4.58% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.65 Morbi (મોરબી) (Morvi ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Morbi district of Gujarat. Morbi is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.>>;LIVE Morbi election result>>>Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Morbi election result or =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/morbi-wise-election-results-live-s06a065/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>click here for compact election results of Morbi> and all other seats in Gujarat. For =’https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/morbi-election-result-s06a065/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections’ target=’_blank’>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Morbi go here>.>>;Demographic profile of Morbi:>>>This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,840 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,48,780 were male and 1,38,057 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Morbi in 2022 is 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,56,015 eligible electors, of which 1,34,314 were male, 1,21,699 female and 2 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,462 eligible electors, of which 1,16,353 were male, 1,03,109 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Morbi in 2017 was 44. In 2012, there were 102 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Morbi:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Brijesh Merja of INC won in this seat defeating Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal of BJP by a margin of 3,419 which was 1.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.44% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Brijesh Merja of INC by a margin of 2,760 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.01% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 65. Morbi Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Morbi:>>;A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Morbi:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Morbi are: Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal (BJP), Pankaj Kantilal Ransariya (AAP), Kasambhai Hajibhai Sumara (BSP), Patel Jayantilal Jerajbhai (INC), Ekbalbhai Hushenbhai Katiya (IND), Gulam Hanifbhai Movar (IND), Vivek Jayantilal Mirani Alias(Bablubhai) (IND), Shahmadar Daudsha Rahemansha (IND), Arifkhan Mahmadhusen Khoram (IND), Jeda Akbar Husen (IND), Siraj Amirali Popatiya (IND), Hasan Alubhai Movar (IND), Balvantbhai Nathubhai Shekhva (IND), Gopal Vinubhai Sitapara (IND), Jadav Maheshbhai Dhanjibhai (IND), Madhu Nirupaben Natavarlal (IND), Ashvinkumar Haribhai Tundiya (IND).>>;Voter turnout in Morbi:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.74%, while it was 73.44% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.58% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Morbi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Morbi constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.65. Morbi comprises of the following areas of Morbi district of Gujarat: 1. Maliya - miyana Taluka. 2. morbi Taluka (Part) Villages - Sokhda, Bahadurgadh, Nava Nagdavas, Piludi, Rapar, Aniyari, Jetpar, Vaghpar, Juna Nagdavas, Gungan, Gala, Sapar, Jasmatgadh, Chakampar, Zinkiyali, Jivapar Chakampar, Kerala, Haripar, Nava Sadulka, Ravapar Nadi, Juna Sadulka, Bela Rangpar, Rangpar, Sanala (Talaviya), Timbdi, Dharampur, Amreli, mahendranagar, madhapar, Bhadiyad, morbi (m), Trajpar.>>A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Morbi constituency, which are: Dhrangadhra, Tankara, Kalavad (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Morbi:>>>The geographic coordinates of Morbi is: 23°00’37.1"N 70°47’45.6"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/23%C2%B000’37.1%22N+70%C2%B047’45.6%22E/@23.0103,70.7938113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d23.0103!4d70.796′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Morbi>>>List of candididates contesting from Morbi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal> >Party: BJP >Age: 60 > Profession: Farmer, Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 9.2 crore >Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore >Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 6.3 crore >Total income: Rs 30.9 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Pankaj Kantilal Ransariya> >Party: AAP >Age: 34 > Profession: Business ceramic Factory >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore >Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 54.7 lakh >Total income: Rs 38.2 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Kasambhai Hajibhai Sumara> >Party: BSP >Age: 41 > Profession: Farmer, Retail Work - Adhar Card Operator >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Patel Jayantilal Jerajbhai> >Party: INC >Age: 66 > Profession: Business(Ceramic), Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 23.2 crore >Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore >Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore >Total income: Rs 2.1 crore >>Candidate name: ;Ekbalbhai Hushenbhai Katiya> >Party: IND >Age: 31 > Profession: Fisher >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Literate >Total assets: Rs 11.6 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Gulam Hanifbhai Movar> >Party: IND >Age: 42 > Profession: Labour Work >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Literate >Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Vivek Jayantilal Mirani Alias(Bablubhai)> >Party: IND >Age: 35 > Profession: Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 42.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 42.2 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Shahmadar Daudsha Rahemansha> >Party: IND >Age: 50 > Profession: Driver >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Arifkhan Mahmadhusen Khoram> >Party: IND >Age: 41 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 50000 >Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Jeda Akbar Husen> >Party: IND >Age: 43 > Profession: Fisher Work >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Siraj Amirali Popatiya> >Party: IND >Age: 33 > Profession: Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 46.6 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 42.1 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh >Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Hasan Alubhai Movar> >Party: IND >Age: 57 > Profession: Fisherman >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Literate >Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Balvantbhai Nathubhai Shekhva> >Party: IND >Age: 52 > Profession: Driving Work >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Literate >Total assets: Rs 17 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Gopal Vinubhai Sitapara> >Party: IND >Age: 29 > Profession: Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh >Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Jadav Maheshbhai Dhanjibhai> >Party: IND >Age: 40 > Profession: Animal Skin Industry >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 5th Pass >Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Madhu Nirupaben Natavarlal> >Party: IND >Age: 45 > Profession: Advocate >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate Professional >Total assets: Rs 5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Ashvinkumar Haribhai Tundiya> >Party: IND >Age: 40 > Profession: Labour >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 For ='https://www.news18.com/assembly-elections-2022/gujarat/morbi-election-result-s06a065/?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=articlebody&utm_campaign=gjhpelections' target='_blank'>detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Morbi go here>.

