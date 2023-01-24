‘More Money, Jobs, Schemes’: TMC’s Meghalaya Manifesto to Have Lots of ‘Promises’ | Exclusive on 10 Pledges

‘Ten pledges’ will be the key feature of the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) manifesto for Meghalaya which General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will release, with Mukul Sangma and other state leaders, on Tuesday.

The TMC has already started a campaign with ‘We’ card – a promise to give Rs 1,000 to every woman — and MYE card – a promise to give youths Rs 1,000 per month. Party insiders say while they will highlight these cards, they will also highlight the 10 pledges in the manifesto.

Sources said over the past six months, the party has done in-depth research on Meghalaya.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has visited Meghalaya a couple of times, has given the final touch to the manifesto after a detailed discussion with TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Sources say the focus area of the manifesto will be economy, stressing on how like Bengal, the TMC could bring more projects and investment to Meghalaya. It would mean more job opportunities and start-ups for the youth.

Social security, farmers, health, education, civic amenities, music, sports, culture and tourism, traditional ADC institutions, coal mining, etc. will be among the other pledges.

WHERE THE PARTY STANDS

The TMC started in Meghalaya with Mukul Sangma breaking out from the Congress. So far, the TMC is the main opposition. According to the party’s report, that are expected to do well in Meghalaya.

A senior leader of TMC told News18: “Bengal has given lot of beneficiary schemes to common people, the party plans the same benefits for Meghalaya. The Bengal Development model will be projected both in Meghalaya and Tripura, and the party will see how it works."

Sources also says Mamata Banerjee will again campaign in Meghalaya in February.

