Mowkaiaw Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mowkaiaw seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Nujorki Sungoh (UDP), Nehemayah Tyngkan (INC), Lasting Suchiang (TMC), Habahun Dkhar (NPP), Currentis Rabon (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.05% which is -3.17% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.4 Mowkaiaw is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Mowkaiaw is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mowkaiaw election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mowkaiaw election result or click here for compact election results of Mowkaiaw and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mowkaiaw go here.

Demographic profile of Mowkaiaw:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,932 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,209 were male and 19,723 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mowkaiaw in 2023 is 1027 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,031 eligible electors, of which 15,216 were male, 15,815 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,400 eligible electors, of which 12,597 were male, 12,803 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mowkaiaw in 2018 was 20. In 2013, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mowkaiaw:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Nujorki Sungoh of UDP won in this seat defeating Gilbert Sten of NPEP by a margin of 260 which was 0.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 22.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Robinus Syngkon of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Qually Suiam of INC by a margin of 694 votes which was 2.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 29.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 4. Mowkaiaw Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mowkaiaw:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mowkaiaw:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mowkaiaw are: Nujorki Sungoh (UDP), Nehemayah Tyngkan (INC), Lasting Suchiang (TMC), Habahun Dkhar (NPP), Currentis Rabon (BJP).

Voter turnout in Mowkaiaw:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.05%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.22%, while it was 93.75% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.17% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mowkaiaw went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mowkaiaw constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Mowkaiaw comprises of the following areas of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Mowkaiaw, 2 laskein, 4 Iooksi, 5 Saphai, 6 Sahsniang, 10 Thadbamon, 11 Shilliang myntang, 12 Barato and 13 mukroh G.S. Circles of laskein C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mowkaiaw constituency, which are: Nartiang, Raliang, Sutnga Saipung. This constituency shares an inter-state border with West Karbi Anglong & Dima Hasao Districts of Assam.

Map location of Mowkaiaw:

The geographic coordinates of Mowkaiaw is: 25°32’51.4"N 92°31’02.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mowkaiaw

List of candidates contesting from Mowkaiaw Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nujorki Sungoh

Party: UDP

Age: 34

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician/Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 11.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nehemayah Tyngkan

Party: INC

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 16.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lasting Suchiang

Party: TMC

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex-Govt. Employee

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 78.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Habahun Dkhar

Party: NPP

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service, Member of District Council, JHADC, Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Currentis Rabon

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 91037

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

