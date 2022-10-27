Munugode Bypoll: It's Raining Big Bucks, Booze, 'Betrayals' as BJP, TRS Draw Swords in Telangana

The Munugode bypoll fight in Telangana is heating up with four TRS MLAs alleging that three men linked to the BJP tried to poach them by offering them Rs 100 crore.

The sensational claim came to light on Wednesday night when Cyberabad police swooped in on a farmhouse in Moinabad and registered a case against two Swamijis and a businessman who allegedly tried to ‘buy’ the MLAs. The BJP has denied any link to the accused and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Leaders from the saffron party have alleged that the farmhouse incident is a “drama" staged by the TRS.

Money and Liquor

Advertisement

Campaigning for the high-stakes bypoll has been marred by cash seizures and allegations of election code violations. In a press release, Election Commission officials said they have seized Rs 2.70 crore of unaccounted cash in Munugode constituency. Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj said the Excise Department has booked 94 cases, made 44 arrests and registered 19 FIRs in election-related cases in the constituency so far.

The BJP has continually accused the ruling party of using liquor and meat to bribe voters. The allegations peaked after a video of attendees in a public meeting allegedly held by the TRS were seen receiving liquor bottles. Interestingly, senior leader Dasoju Sravan, who defected from the Congress to BJP, resigned from the latter recently claiming its strategies in Munugode bypoll were “abhorrent. He claimed that the saffron party was distributing money, liquor and meat to lure voters.

Defections

While the cash and liquor seizures continue, defections are flying thick and fast among the parties. While many mandal-level workers have swapped parties since the bypoll was announced, both the BJP and the TRS were able to bring in a few influential leaders into their fold.

Advertisement

Former MLC Budida Bikshamaiah Goud, a prominent leader from the Goud community, jumped ship from the BJP to the TRS. Swamy Goud, another influential leader, quit the BJP to join the TRS. They were followed by Dasoju Sravan and Palle Ravi.

On the other hand, former TRS MP Dr Bura Narsaiah Goud joined the BJP. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was with the Congress, joined the BJP in July.

Advertisement

Fake Voters

Apart from levelling allegations about bribing against the TRS, the BJP had also claimed that there were 25,000 fake voters in the final list. After the Telangana High Court refused to grant a stay order on the publishing of the final voter list in Munugode, BJP central leadership wrote to the ECI on the “continuing violation of electoral laws".

In the letter, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sambit Patra and Om Pathak alleged that even after deletion of 12,000 fake voters, 14,000 newly registered voters need scrutiny. They also alleged that TRS minister Jagadish Reddy had threatened to withdraw all welfare schemes if people did not vote for the TRS.

Read all the Latest Politics News here