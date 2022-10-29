Munugode Bypoll: Nadda Rally Called Off as BJP Firms Up New Strategy to Fight Poaching Charges

BJP president JP Nadda’s public meeting in bypoll-bound Munugode, scheduled on October 31, has now been called off by the central leadership as the party has structured a multi-pronged legal strategy to firefight allegations of poaching levelled by the ruling TRS.

Instead of mobilising resources and funds to organise one public meeting, sources in the BJP said that the central leadership has instructed them to go all-out and expose “the lies propagated by the TRS" at the local level.

Starting October 31, the state leadership will be holding roadshows and door-to-door campaigns at all seven mandals and two municipalities. The star campaigners for these roadshows include Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, state BJP President Bandi Sanjay, Etala Rajender and Vijayashanthi. BJP’s Munugode candidate Raj Gopal Reddy will attend roadshows in all mandals till the Model Code of Conduct is enforced.

“We are countering TRS from booth level to mandal level. There are 120 villages in Munugode where our grassroot workers have been working day in and day out. The last leg of our campaign led by senior leaders will further boost our performance. People want change. The dirty politics played by the TRS will not have any impact," said senior BJP leader Prakash Reddy.

Senior leaders have also been asked to organise meetings at 90 shakti kendras set up by the party to maximise outreach on the ground.

The party is also heavily relying on its panna pramukhs for door-to-door campaigns. There are around 293 polling booths in Munugode and at least 10 panna pramukhs have been attached to each booth.

Each panna pramukh has been made in-charge of getting 100 votes from 25 households. All the appointed mandal in-charges will also be holding door-to-door meeting in their respective mandals. According to the Election Commission, there are 2.41 lakh voters in Munugode.

The BJP has released an eight-page election manifesto titled ‘Mega Master Plan’. Some of the key promises include a textile park in Narayanpur, 10-bed ESI hospital in Choutuppal, Navodaya Vidyalaya in Marriguda mandal, Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre. And a stadium in Choutuppal mandal to be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore under Khelo India Scheme.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the poaching case has been “scripted, directed, produced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao". He has strongly denied any party links to the three accused — Nandakumar, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satiesh Sharma and D Simhayaji.

“KCR & KTR are acting out of frustration because they are fully aware of the loss they are set to face in Munugode. What evidence do they have to prove that the accused belong to the BJP? We are demanding that either the CBI or a sitting judge of the Supreme Court investigate the case. KCR’s falsehoods will be exposed soon," he said.

The BJP has further approached the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the matter.

The BJP has also demanded a thorough probe into the two audio tapes released by the TRS in which the accused can be heard taking the name of central BJP leaders in an apparent bid to sketch out a deal with TRS MLA Rohith Reddy. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clips.

