Mustafabad ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.243

Ward No.243 Mustafabad (मुस्‍तफाबाद) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mustafabad went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mustafabad corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mustafabad ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mustafabad was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mustafabad candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from Mustafabad ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Nasreen Akhtar (AAP), Sarwari Begum (AIMIM), Shabnam (BJP), Zeenat Zehra Zehra (CPM), Sabila Begum (INC), Jugnu Begum (IND), Parveen (IND), Shain (IND), Heena (IND).

MLA and MP of Mustafabad

Haji Yunus of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 69. Mustafabad Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mustafabad is a part.

Demographic profile of Mustafabad

According to the delimitation report, Mustafabad ward has a total population of 55,586 of which 385 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 0.69% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mustafabad ward

The following areas are covered under the Mustafabad ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Karawal Nagar Ct Babu Nagar; Mustafabad Ct, Dilshad Masjid, Mustafabad Ct, Guru Nanak Nagar, Mustafabad Ct Man Singh Nagar, Block G, H, Mustafabad Ct Man Singh Nagar, Block C, D, E, F, G; Mustafabad Ct, Guru Nanak Nagar; Ziauddinpur Ct; Ziauddinpur Ct Bhagirathi Vihar, Phase-Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 243. Mustafabad ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dr. Nasreen; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,92,03,345; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sarwari Begum; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shabnam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 5,80,000; Total liabilities: Rs 20,000.

Candidate name: Zeenat Zehra; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,76,699; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sabila Begum; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,40,45,784; Total liabilities: Rs 1,38,67,220.

Candidate name: Heena; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jugnu Begum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Praveen; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,08,98,423; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shain; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 5,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 25,000.

