Nadaun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.40 Nadaun (नादौन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Nadaun is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Nadaun election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nadaun election result or click here for compact election results of Nadaun and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nadaun go here.

Demographic profile of Nadaun:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 94931 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46257 were male and 47163 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nadaun in 2022 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 86279 eligible electors, of which 43188 were male, 43091 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 80482 eligible electors, of which 40639 were male, 39843 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nadaun in 2017 was 847. In 2012, there were 1669 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nadaun:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Agnihotri of BJP by a margin of 2,349 which was 3.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Agnihotri of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of INC by a margin of 6,750 votes which was 11.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40. Nadaun Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nadaun:A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nadaun:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nadaun are: Vijay Kumar (BJP), Shankey Thukral (AAP), Desh Raj (BSP), Sukhvinder Singh (INC), Ranjit Singh (IND), Surender Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Nadaun:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.95%, while it was 70.87% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.96% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nadaun went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nadaun constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Nadaun comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh: Nadaun Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nadaun constituency, which are: Jaswan-Pragpur, Jawalamukhi, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Kutlehar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Nadaun:

The geographic coordinates of Nadaun is: 31°41’37.7"N 76°23’51.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nadaun

List of candididates contesting from Nadaun Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vijay Kumar Party: BJP Age: 55 Profession: Ex Member of Legislative assembly Nadaun Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Candidate name: Shankey Thukral Party: AAP Age: 31 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Candidate name: Desh Raj Party: BSP Age: 63 Profession: Pensioner and Farmer Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 23.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Sukhvinder Singh Party: INC Age: 58 Profession: Pensioner, Pvt. Contractor, Self Employed & Party Leader Number of criminal cases: 4 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 7.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 22.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 57.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 crore Total income: Rs 19.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ranjit Singh Party: IND Age: 47 Profession: Japanese Language Translator Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 12.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Surender Kumar Party: IND Age: 51 Profession: Prop of M/s Divya Corporation Delhi Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 68.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 59699 Immovable assets: Rs 68 lakh Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

