Nagaland CM Welcomes BJP's Decision to Make NDPP 'Major Partner'

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday welcomed the BJP’s decision to make his National Democratic People’s Party (NDPP) the ‘major partner’ in the alliance with the saffron party in terms of seat sharing for the February 27 assembly election.

The alliance of the regional political party NDPP and the BJP is contesting the election in a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

He also exuded confidence that the alliance will win 45-50 seats in the elections to the 60-member assembly.

“You have respected the Nagas to be a major partner. The BJP, though capable, had humbled to contest 20 seats," he said, addressing an election rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“You have respected Naga history, culture, tradition and as a Christian state and given us the responsibility to manage affairs of our state," the NDPP supremo added.

Rio also said the state government will partner with the Central government in its decision regarding the issues and demands of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state.

Elections to the Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

