Nagaland is yet to have a woman Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) elected since the attainment of statehood in 1963. In 2018, five candidates contested but failed to win. Four women are contesting the 14th Nagaland assembly election this time on February 27.

Women account for almost half of Nagaland’s population with a potential 49.79% vote share in the upcoming polls. But only four out of the total 183 candidates (barring one who won uncontested) in the fray are women, which is 6.67%.

Three political outfits— Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC)— have fielded four women candidates. They are Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Rosy Thompson, Kahuli Sema, and Hekani Jakhalu.

In the 2018 election, five women —Awan Konyak (NDPP), Rakhila (BJP), Wedie-u Kronu (NPP), Rekha Rose Dukru (Independent), and Dr K Mangyangpula Chang (NPP) — contested but failed to make a breakthrough.

This time around, the four women who will be contesting the polls are also among the new faces.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse (NDPP)

The 56-year-old NDPP candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse from the 8 Western Angami assembly constituency is the wife of late Kevisekho Kruse, who contested the 2018 election from the same seat and party.

She will contest against MLA Keneizhakho Nakhro (IND). Her major focus includes youth and women’s empowerment, skill development and employment, improving the quality of life of people by enhancing governance and security, creating a model constituency, and equal infrastructural development and representation of urban and rural areas. She also said she wants to achieve and carry out the aspirations and goals her late husband left behind.

Having actively been involved in NGOs for 24 years encouraged her to enter politics. She said that women are now realising the importance of being in government, and being in the decision-making process to help society and the people.

According to her, one also needs to change the mindset of dwelling on practices of the ancestors that are no longer suitable in the present day. She added that not all traditional practices are good or bad — some are good and some are bad.

Hekani Jakhalu (NDPP)

Social activist-turned-politician Hekani Jakhalu will be contesting from the Dimapur-III assembly constituency on an NDPP ticket.

The 48-year-old will be contesting against four opponents— Azheto Zhimomi (LJP-RV), Vetetso Lasuh (INC), Lun Tungnung (IND), and Kahuto Chishi Sumi (IND).

Her main focus areas are empowering the youth of the state, women’s empowerment, creating a model constituency, and uplifting minority communities.

Jakhalu, who has worked with the youth for 17 years, is of the view that if Nagaland is to progress “we have to nurture and build our young people! Youth is our biggest asset. If they are able to stand on their own feet and become independent, their dreams will be achieved." She added that she will “fight for the youth".

Making Dimapur III a model constituency is also on her personal manifesto, apart from providing education to all children, healthcare, and basic amenities.

Kahuli Sema (BJP)

The BJP’s lone female candidate Kahuli Sema is the first woman engineer-in-chief among the Sumi community and the second within the Nagas. She will be contesting from the 32 Atoizu assembly constituency against Er Picto Shohe (NCP).

The 57-year-old took voluntary retirement to enter politics. After serving the government for 34 and a half years, she wants to play a bigger role and be a part of the development.

She wants to bring change for the people, but in order to do that she has to be in the highest decision-making body, Sema said.

Sema opined that women’s empowerment should not only be confined within the corridors of bureaucracy or other fields but should also be expanded to the political field. She appealed to the people to support the few women candidates in the election, adding that “if it’s not today, then tomorrow may never happen".

Rosy Thomson (Congress)

A long-time Congress worker, Rosy Thomson will now contest the upcoming election from the 6 Tening assembly constituency. She is the only woman candidate among the 23 contesting the polls on Congress tickets.

Based in Ahthibung, Peren, Thomson will contest against five notable opponents, including sMLA Namri Nchang (NCP), Tarie Zeliang (NDPP), Zandi Domta (MPP), Dr Tumda Newme (IND), and Henry Zeliang (NPF).

The 58-year-old said she joined the Congress during her college days in the late 1980s, intending to contest polls from the start but time did not permit her, and also there were financial constraints and other matters until this election.

She said that her main focus is women’s empowerment. In many states, there are numerous women who have been elected and given crucial portfolios. “Even in Meghalaya and Manipur, women were given good posts, but in Nagaland, they don’t count us (women)," she said and expressed hope that a woman will win this time.

She added that all women voters should support women candidates and called upon the women to vote for the upliftment of women.

In 2022, S Phangnon Konyak (Rajya Sabha member) made history when she became the first woman Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagaland in more than four decades. Konyak became only the second MP after the late Rano M Shaiza, elected from the state to the Lok Sabha in 1977.

