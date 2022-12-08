Nahan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.56 Nahan (नाहन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Nahan is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Nahan election result

Demographic profile of Nahan:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 85818 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43101 were male and 41766 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nahan in 2022 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 75025 eligible electors, of which 38796 were male, 36229 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 67890 eligible electors, of which 35689 were male, 32201 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nahan in 2017 was 498. In 2012, there were 843 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nahan:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Rajeev Bindal of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajay Solankey of INC by a margin of 3,990 which was 6.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajeev Bindal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kush Parmar of INC by a margin of 12,824 votes which was 24.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56. Nahan Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nahan:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nahan:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nahan are: Dr Rajeev Bindal (BJP), Sunil Sharma (AAP), Ayodhya Prasad Verma (BSP), Ajay Solanki (INC), Ramjan (IND), Salender Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Nahan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.49%, while it was 78.73% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.04% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nahan went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nahan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.56. Nahan comprises of the following areas of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh: Nahan Tehsil; PCs majra & Dhaula Kuan of majra KC of Paonta Sahib Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nahan constituency, which are: Pachhad, Sri Renukaji, Nahan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Map location of Nahan:

The geographic coordinates of Nahan is: 30°32’46.7"N 77°16’15.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nahan

List of candididates contesting from Nahan Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Rajeev Bindal

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Social Worker and MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Total income: Rs 37.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sunil Sharma

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Professional Athlete and LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ayodhya Prasad Verma

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Solanki

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 48.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ramjan

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 43.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 26 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Salender Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculture & Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nahan election result or click here for compact election results of Nahan and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nahan go here.

