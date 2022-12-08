Nalagarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.51 Nalagarh (नालागढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Nalagarh is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Nalagarh election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nalagarh election result or click here for compact election results of Nalagarh and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nalagarh go here.

Demographic profile of Nalagarh:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 91955 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46655 were male and 44329 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nalagarh in 2022 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 82701 eligible electors, of which 43015 were male, 39685 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74262 eligible electors, of which 38953 were male, 35308 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nalagarh in 2017 was 637. In 2012, there were 1059 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Nalagarh:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Lakhvinder Singh Rana of INC won in this seat defeating K L Thakur of BJP by a margin of 1,242 which was 1.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Krishan Lal Thakur of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lakhvinder Singh Rana of INC by a margin of 9,308 votes which was 14.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.66% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51. Nalagarh Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Nalagarh:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nalagarh:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nalagarh are: Lakhwinder Singh Rana (BJP), Dharam Pal (AAP), Paras Bains (BSP), Hardeep Singh Bawa (INC), K L Thakur (IND), Jagpal Singh Rana (IND), Jagdish Chand (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party), Kishori Lal (Swabhiman Party).

Voter turnout in Nalagarh:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.21%, while it was 85.59% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.81% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nalagarh went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nalagarh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. Nalagarh comprises of the following areas of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Changer, Nalagarh, PCs Kirpalpur, Nanowal of Doon KC & Nalagarh municipal Council of Nalagarh Tehsil; PCs Behri, Ramshaher, Dharmana, Nand, Dolli & lunas of Ramshaher KC of Ramshaher Sub-Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nalagarh constituency, which are: Sri Naina Deviji, Arki, Doon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Map location of Nalagarh:

The geographic coordinates of Nalagarh is: 31°04’47.3"N 76°42’35.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nalagarh

List of candididates contesting from Nalagarh Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Lakhwinder Singh Rana

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 80.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 95.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10.2 crore

Total income: Rs 44 lakh

Candidate name: Dharam Pal

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 63 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Paras Bains

Party: BSP

Age: 40

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hardeep Singh Bawa

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

Candidate name: K. L. Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 32.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 27.6 lakh

Candidate name: Jagpal Singh Rana

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Self employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdish Chand

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 37

Profession: Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kishori Lal

Party: Swabhiman Party

Age: 45

Profession: Teaching, Researcher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 30.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

