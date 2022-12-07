Nand Nagri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.220

Ward No.220 Nand Nagri (नंद नगरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Seema Puri Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nand Nagri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nand Nagri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nand Nagri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nand Nagri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nand Nagri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Nand Nagri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya (AAP), Km Rinku (BJP), Manoj (BSP), Mohan (INC), Bharti (IND).

MLA and MP of Nand Nagri

Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 63. Seema Puri Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nand Nagri is a part.

Demographic profile of Nand Nagri

According to the delimitation report, Nand Nagri ward has a total population of 73,753 of which 36,402 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 49.36% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nand Nagri ward

The following areas are covered under the Nand Nagri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: General Hospital G-, H Block E, Old Mental Staff Qtr, Type-1, Ii, Iii, Iv, V, Including Garage Hanuman Mandir Park, Gtb Hospital Type A, B, C, D; “Jagatpuri Ext.Between Gali No.4 On Railway Line, .Left Side Gali No. 1Between Gtb Boundary;" 85 Mandoli Village Nand Nagari Resettlement Colony., Mcd Qtrs Esi Hospital Stalls, Staff Qtrs, Guru Dwara, Temple Dustbin, Godown, Bhartiya, Block B-5, 6, 1 To 4; 85 Mandoli Village Nand Nagari Resettlement Colony.Block D-1, 2, 3; J.J Clusters, T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1 Nand Nagri, T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1, 2, 3 Nand Nagri; J.J Clusters, T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1 Nand Nagri, T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1, 2, 3 Nand Nagri, Village Kachhipura,; Nand Nagri Block E-3, 5, 4, Including Mcd Office, Mandir, Police Post, Park; “Nand Nagri Block E-3, 5, 4, Including Mcd Office, Mandir, Police Post, Park, T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1, 2, 3 Nand Nagri, T. Hutts E-3 Block Opp. Akhada, Including Sanjay Market Nand Nagri;" “Nand Nagri Block E-3, 5, 4, Including Mcd Office, Mandir, Police Post, Park, T. Hutts E-3 Block Opp. Akhada, Including Sanjay Market Nand Nagri;" T. Hutts Between Railway Line D-1, 2, 3 Nand Nagri; Village Kachhipura,; J.J Cluster Near Nand Nagri Block E-2; Nand Nagri Block E-1, 2 Including Park, Gagan Cinema, T-Huts; Nand Nagri Including Shiv Mandir, Disst. Park, Pond, Open Area, Mcd Flat.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 220. Nand Nagri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 36,90,602; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rinku; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 52,92,684; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manoj; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,66,47,739; Total liabilities: Rs 5,50,000.

Candidate name: Mohan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 56,36,715; Total liabilities: Rs 20,42,830.

Candidate name: Bharti; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 75,662; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

