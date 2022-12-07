Nangloi Jat ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.46

Ward No.46 Nangloi Jat (नांगलोई जाट) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nangloi Jat went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nangloi Jat corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nangloi Jat ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nangloi Jat was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nangloi Jat candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Nangloi Jat ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vijay Laxmi (AAP), Sangeeta (AIFB), Poonam Saini (BJP), Son Prabha (BSP), Kaushalya (INC), Soniya Jain (IND).

MLA and MP of Nangloi Jat

Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 11. Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nangloi Jat is a part.

Demographic profile of Nangloi Jat

According to the delimitation report, Nangloi Jat ward has a total population of 64,870 of which 6,874 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.6% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nangloi Jat ward

The following areas are covered under the Nangloi Jat ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Nangloi, Shahid Harkesh Marg; Nangloi Jat Ashok Mohalla; Nangloi Jat Ct Aman Puri Blk-A, B, C, D; Nangloi Jat Ct Arya Mohalla,; “Nangloi Jat Ct Chanden Viharb -Block;" Nangloi Jat Ct Jj Colony Iii Block-M, L, X, Y; Nangloi Jat Ct Kavita Colony; Nangloi Jat Ct Laxmi Park, Laxmi Park Blk-H, G; Nangloi Jat Ct Nangloi Village; Nangloi Jat Ct Punjabi Basti; Nangloi Jat Ct Shiv Box Park, Block- A, B, C; Nangloi Jat Ct Vishal Colony; Nangloi Jat C.T., Shiv Ram Park Block-Abcdefghi; Quammaruddin Nagar C.T., Adahyapark Nagar Block-A, D, G, H, J.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 46. Nangloi Jat ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Laxmi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,28,798; Total liabilities: Rs 7,72,000.

Candidate name: Sangeeta; Party: AIFB; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 67,22,416; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poonam Saini; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,58,99,703; Total liabilities: Rs 1,88,232.

Candidate name: Son Prabha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 55,11,900; Total liabilities: Rs 18,000.

Candidate name: Kaushalya; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,77,49,965; Total liabilities: Rs 13,03,395.

Candidate name: Soniya Jain; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 63,07,553; Total liabilities: Rs 13,17,322.

