Nangloi ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.34

Ward No.34 Nangloi (नांगलोई) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nangloi went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nangloi corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nangloi ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nangloi was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nangloi candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Nangloi ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Hemlata (AAP), Babita Kumari (BJP), Sangeeta Singh (INC), Darshna Devi (IND), Bhoomi Rachhoya (NCP).

MLA and MP of Nangloi

Dharampal Lakra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 8. Mundka Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nangloi is a part.

Demographic profile of Nangloi

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Nangloi ward has a total population of 71,856 of which 27,068 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 37.67% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nangloi ward

The following areas are covered under the Nangloi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sawda; Ghevra Ct Ghevra Vilage; Mundka Ct Mundka Village; Tikri Kalam Ct Baba Hari Das Colony; Nangloi Jat Ct J.J. Colony -Ii Block -A Nangloi; Nangloi Jat Ct J.J. Colony -Ii Block -B Nangloi; Nangloi Jat Ct J.J. Colony -Ii Block -C Nangloi; Nangloi Jat Ct J.J. Colony -Ii Block -D Nangloi; Nangloi Jat Ct J.J. Colony -Ii Block -E Nangloi; Mundka Ct Swarn Park; Nangloi Jat Ct Friends Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 34. Nangloi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Hemlata; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 34,49,292; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Babita Kumari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 84,93,383; Total liabilities: Rs 16,300.

Candidate name: Sangeeta Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,03,44,833; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Darshna Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,81,85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 16,00,000.

Candidate name: Bhoomi Rachhoya; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,71,35,998; Total liabilities: Rs 15,22,598.

Read all the Latest News here