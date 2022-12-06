Narela ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.1

Ward No.1 Narela (नरेला) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Narela Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Narela went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Narela corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Narela ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Narela was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Narela candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Narela ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sweta Khatri (AAP), Keshranineel Daman Khatri (BJP), Nirmala (INC), Usha Devi (NCP).

MLA and MP of Narela

Sharad Kumar Chauhan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 1. Narela Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Narela is a part.

Demographic profile of Narela

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Narela ward has a total population of 54,908 of which 11,618 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.16% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Narela ward

The following areas are covered under the Narela ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Indira Colony Narela; Kureni, Sec-A-10; Kureni, Sec-A-10, Narela Pana Paposian, Sect.A-9; Mamoorpur Village; Mandi Extension, Narela; Narela Dda Flats Dda Flats Sect A-6 Pkt-5, 7, 11, 12, , T.Huts; Narela Pana Paposian, Sect.A-9; Narela Pana Udyan Near Mamurpur, Ravi Das Nagar Narela; Punjabi Colony, Narela; Rajeev Colony, Narela; Sanjay Colony Narela; Shivaji Colony, Shivaji Market, Narela; Vijay Nagar Narela; Gautam Colony.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 1. Narela ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sweta Khatri; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,91,46,785; Total liabilities: Rs 56,19,776.

Candidate name: Keshrani Neel Daman Khatri; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,14,44,538; Total liabilities: Rs 1,79,18,660.

Candidate name: Nirmala; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 63,28,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Usha Devi; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,35,400; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here