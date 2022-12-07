Nawada ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.114

Ward No.114 Nawada (नवादा) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nawada went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nawada corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nawada ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nawada was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nawada candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Nawada ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Nirmla Devi (AAP), Rinku (BJP), Kanta Devi (BSP), Sarla Chaudhary (INC).

MLA and MP of Nawada

Naresh Balyan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 32. Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nawada is a part.

Demographic profile of Nawada

According to the delimitation report, Nawada ward has a total population of 86,959 of which 7,407 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.52% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nawada ward

The following areas are covered under the Nawada ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Vijay Nagar; Bhagwati Garden Sidharth Enclave Mohan Garden Block-A, E, F, J, Jk, D Ext, B, C, E; “Mohan Garden Block Ms And Ms Ext, Mohan Garden Block L, L -1, L-2, L-3,, Mohan Garden Block-I, Mohan Garden L Ext Part-Iii,, Mohan Garden L-Ext, P-Ext We Block,;" “Mohan Garden Block A 1, A-2, A-3,, Mohan Garden Block S-Ext And Sethi Enclave;" Mohan Garden Block- F- F-1; Mohan Garden Block-B, Rama Park Block - A, B, C; Mohan Garden Block-G; Mohan Garden Block-K-1 To K 6, Mohan Garden K Block; Mohan Garden Jaildar Enclave,, Mohan Garden Jaildar Enclave, K-1 Ext., Shakti Vihar Mohan Garden; Mohan Garden Jaildar Enclave,, Mohan Garden Jaildar Enclave, K-1 Ext., Shakti Vihar Mohan Garden; Rama Park Block - A, B, C; Sewak Park Ext.(Rama Park Start),; Vijay Nagar; Anand Vihar Block A, B, C, R, Gurpreet Nagar, Nawada Village; Anand Vihar Block A, B, C, R, Gurpreet Nagar, Nawada Village; Mohan Garden 80 Yards Road Partap Enckave, Mohan Garden Block-A, Mohan Garden Ext-A, Mohan Garden Ext-B, Pratap Enclave; Mohan Garden Block C, C-I; Mohan Garden Block- D; Mohan Garden N-Block; Nawada Village; Om Vihar Ph 3, 4, Om Vihar Ph 1, 2, 3; Om Vihar Ph 3, 4, Om Vihar Ph 1, 2, 3; Shyam Park Amar Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 114. Nawada ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nirmla Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,08,54,570; Total liabilities: Rs 32,03,924.

Candidate name: Rinku; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,34,49,440; Total liabilities: Rs 2,07,64,390.

Candidate name: Kanta Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sarla Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,96,412; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

