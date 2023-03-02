The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the northeastern state.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

None of the other parties reached the double figure with the NCP and the National People’s Party (NPP), winning seven and five seats respectively.

While the LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale) and the NPF equally shared six constituencies, the JD(U) got one seat. Independent candidates bagged four seats.

Advertisement

The Congress failed to win any seat in the state and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

In the 2018 election, the NDPP-BJP contested the assembly election with a seat-sharing formula of 40:20, which the two parties maintained this time too.

The NDPP led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had won 18 seats while the BJP bagged 12.

While the NDPP secured a vote share of 32.22 per cent, the saffron party’s share of polled votes is 18.81 per cent.

“Congratulations to all the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. As we have assured the electorates, let us pursue with sincerity to fulfil our goals and vision. May God Almighty help us," Rio said in a Twitter post.

BJP president JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and Rio’s governance will ensure peace while reaching new heights of progress in the state once more, he said.

Read all the Latest News here