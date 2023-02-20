Kicking off the election campaign in Nagaland, union home minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition will retain power in Nagaland and it will solve all problems of the state.

Addressing locals in Mon town, Shah said, “The NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all the problems of the state. Our aim is to make peace talks successful and solve Naga’s political problems quickly."

The union home minister also assured the people of expeditiously bringing the Naga peace talks to a successful end and addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state.

“The issues raised by ENPO were legitimate. We discussed and understood their problems and assured them that the new government that will be formed under chief minister Neiphiu Rio will resolve these. Whatever is needed, like extra-budgetary allocations, more power to council, equal development, the NDPP-BJP govt will work on," he said.

Shah criticised the Congress in the rally, saying the party won’t be visible even through a telescope after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed the BJP’s decision to make his outfit NDPP the “major partner" in the alliance with the saffron party in terms of seat-sharing for the February 27 assembly election.

In the presence of the union home minister in Mon town, the Rio said, “You have respected the Nagas to be a major partner. The BJP, though capable, had humbly decided to contest 20 seats."

The alliance is contesting the election with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

CM Rio also exuded confidence that the alliance will win 45-50 of the 60 seats in the assembly.

