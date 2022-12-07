Nehru Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.244

Ward No.244 Nehru Vihar (नेहरू व‍िहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nehru Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nehru Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nehru Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nehru Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nehru Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Nehru Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pravesh Choudhary (AAP), Asgar Ali Ansari (AIMIM), Arun Singh Bhati (BJP), Aleem (INC).

MLA and MP of Nehru Vihar

Haji Yunus of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 69. Mustafabad Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nehru Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Nehru Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Nehru Vihar ward has a total population of 73,213 of which 6,021 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.22% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nehru Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Nehru Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Karawal Nagar Ct Shakti Vihar; Mustafabad Ct, Dayal Pur Block -D; Baqiabad Ct Chandu Nagar; Mustafabad, Nehru Vihar, (Near Sherpur Chowk) Block-A; Mustafabad Ct Nehru Vihar Block-E; Mustafabad Ct, Nehru Vihar Block-C, Mustafabad Ct Nehru Vihar-Block-D; Mustafabad Ct Nehru Vihar- Block-B; Ziauddinpur Ct; Dayalpur Block-E.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 244. Nehru Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pravesh Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 20,77,88,794; Total liabilities: Rs 1,25,78,129.

Candidate name: Asgar Ali Ansari; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,19,800; Total liabilities: Rs 80,000.

Candidate name: Arun Singh Bhati; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 77,63,382; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Aleem; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 67,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

