New Ashok Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.190

Ward No.190 New Ashok Nagar (न्‍यू अशोक नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

New Ashok Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new New Ashok Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of New Ashok Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. New Ashok Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

New Ashok Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from New Ashok Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anita Singh (AAP), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (BJP), Satish Singh (BSP), Vishal (INC), Rupesh Kumar Bharti (IND), Aman Rastogi (IND), Sanjay Rastogi (IND), Shiv Om (IND), Satender Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of New Ashok Nagar

Rohit Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 55. Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which New Ashok Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of New Ashok Nagar

According to the delimitation report, New Ashok Nagar ward has a total population of 63,870 of which 4,961 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.77% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of New Ashok Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the New Ashok Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chilla Saroda Bangar Ct; East End Apptt.; New Ashok Nagar, Block E, E Exten; New Ashok Nagar, Block A, A Extn; New Ashok Nagar, Block B, New Ashok Nagar, Block B1; New Ashok Nagar, Block B1; New Ashok Nagar, Block C- Ii, New Ashok Nagar, Block C, C Extn, C-1; New Ashok Nagar, Block D; New Ashok Nagar, Ed Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 190. New Ashok Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anita Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 21,53,81,393; Total liabilities: Rs 2,09,00,000.

Candidate name: Sanjeev Kumar Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,54,66,235; Total liabilities: Rs 28,30,392.

Candidate name: Satish Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,01,71,563; Total liabilities: Rs 6,35,476.

Candidate name: Vishal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 6; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 75,02,100; Total liabilities: Rs 1,00,00,000.

Candidate name: Aman Rastogi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,94,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rupesh Kumar Bharti; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,03,921; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sanjay Rastogi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 48,07,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Satender Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 72,71,963; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shiv Om; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,03,84,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

