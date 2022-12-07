Nihal Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.47

Ward No.47 Nihal Vihar (निहाल विहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Nihal Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Nihal Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Nihal Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Nihal Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Nihal Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Nihal Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashok Bhardwaj (AAP), Ravi Shankar (AIFB), Shivangi Pandey (BJP), Dharm Devi (BSP), Mandeep Singh (INC).

MLA and MP of Nihal Vihar

Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 11. Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Nihal Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Nihal Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Nihal Vihar ward has a total population of 52,919 of which 7,460 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.1% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Nihal Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Nihal Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Lakshmi Park, Adhyapak Nagar,; Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block F, G, R, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block Abc, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-D, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-E, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-F, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-G, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-H, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-K; Nangloi Jat C.T., Shiv Ram Park Block-Abcdefghi; Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block F, G, R, Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block-S, T, U, V; Nangloi Jat C.T., Nihal Vihar Block Abc.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 47. Nihal Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashok Bhardwaj; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,14,19,620; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravi Shankar; Party: AIFB; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 21,52,862; Total liabilities: Rs 84,367.

Candidate name: Shivangi Pandey; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 43,65,915; Total liabilities: Rs 10,60,000.

Candidate name: Dharam Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,17,15,875; Total liabilities: Rs 18,000.

Candidate name: Mandeep Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,62,12,013; Total liabilities: Rs 25,38,359.

