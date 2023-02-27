No 'Left' Turn, Tripura to Opt for 'Safe-Run'? Exit Polls Predict Clear Win for BJP+

The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, elections for which were held on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2. Of the total 60 seats, 31 are needed to form the government.

According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16. Matrize, meanwhile, has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.

Of the 60 seats in Tripura, 20 are dominated by the tribals. In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 33 seats, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) 4, Communist Party of India (M) 15, and the Congress one. Six seats are vacant.

In 2018, the BJP came to power after overthrowing the 25-year-old Left party and Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister. Amid a series of complaints, the BJP replaced him last May with Dr Manik Saha. Among the talking points in the Tripura elections is the seat-sharing alliance between erstwhile arch rivals – the Left and Congress.

There were initial hiccups as the Left gave 13 seats to the Congress, keeping 47 to themselves. While the Congress, keen on getting 17 seats, expressed its displeasure, after several rounds of meetings, they settled on the formula.

