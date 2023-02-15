No Man’s Land to Tripura Poll Booth: 80-Yr-Old Jalil Miya to Cross Fence to Vote Tomorrow | Exclusive

As Tripura prepares to vote on Thursday, News18 drove down to Dakshin (south) Narayanpur, a sleepy hamlet along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Barjala constituency of the state, remarkably different from the capital city of Agartala that stands a few kilometres away.

Amid the distinct houses made of mud, one could easily spot the tall barbed fence and a huge black gate, indicating the ‘no man’s land’ on the Indian side. An aged local Hafizur Ahmed takes us to the fence and calls out to his relative Jalil Miya, who lives in the no man’s land, on the other side of the fence.

Advertisement

Jalil and his family of seven are all Indians, now separated from their own by the fence and a gate which is the only means of connectivity to and his motherland which he loves dearly.

In no time, Jalil Miya, in his early eighties, along with wife and grandson, stand near the fence and greet us with a smile. When asked if he will vote, he said, “Why should I not? I have been voting and this time, too, I shall exercise my franchise. I will go out to vote though this gate with other members of the family and vote. We have no problem with the fence and the Border Security Force (BSF) people are cooperative. I will vote for peace and prosperity of my state and its people."

SC CONSTITUENCY

According to the locals, the border village has a mixed population of schedule caste Hindus and around nine Muslim families. The constituency of Barjala is an SC-reserved constituency.

Advertisement

The village is primarily dependent on its agricultural produce, which is sold in Agartala. However, for Jalil Miya, selling vegetables on the Indian side of the border means crossing the gate at three stipulated times, from 6am to 6.30am, 10.30am to 11am and 5pm to 5.30pm. For the rest of the time, the gate is locked and under strict vigilance of the sentinels.

“Although Jalil and his family lives on the other side of the fence, we don’t feel the difference. We do not face any problem. Besides, the presence of BSF has provided us more security. We will vote for peace," said Hafizur Ahmed, relative of Jalil living in the Indian side of Dakshin Narayanpur village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LOCALSPEAK

Advertisement

“The government has done well for us. In times of emergency, we need to request them to open the gates and depending on the situation, they oblige. However, in regular times, the gates operate as per the timings and only people who have land on the other side are allowed to cross with a special yellow card. If we go, we cannot stay back. Recently, we requested to allow the kids to stay for the night, as they were supposed to attend a birthday party, but were not allowed due to security reasons. I want to live in peace and brotherhood," said Rina Ahmed, a young voter of the village.

The last house of the village on the Indian side of the fence is of Aki Ahmed, Jalil Miya’s daughter. Ahmed was born in the no man’s land, but at that time, there were no border fence. She got married into a family on the other side of Dakshin Narayanpur and has built a house here so that she can see her father on the other side easily. The mother of two children keeps shunting between two territories.

“The fence came 18 years ago. There are two families on the other side of the fence, including my parents’. The fence is not a major hurdle, only that now we cannot move freely. When I was born, the fence was not there, but the fence makes us feel secured. My father said that he will come in the morning when the gate opens at the first hour. He will have his food at my place and then go back. He can stay back if he feels, but we are not allowed to spend nights on the other side of the territory," said Rahman.

EC ARRANGEMENTS

The Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for voting for people living in the Indian territory, outside the barbed wire fencing erected along the international border with Bangladesh.

India-Bangladesh areas bordering Tripura have ‘No Man’s Land’, several hundred families living outside the fence, but in Indian territory, just along the border line. Some gates are operated by the BSF and whenever the villagers are required to go deep inside the Indian territory or to a different location or market or any offices, the Indian villagers take permission from the border guards.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that lists of the voters living outside the border fencing have been given to the BSF authorities. “Our officials have asked the BSF to cooperate with these voters on February 16," informed the CEO.

A senior police official said that all 32 police stations along the border with Tripura are working in close coordination with the BSF to check intruders and smuggling of drugs and contraband.

Read all the Latest Politics News here