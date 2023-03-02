Noklak Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Noklak seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Naiba Konyak (LJPRV), N. Bongkhao Konyak (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.76% which is -2.71% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.56 Noklak is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Noklak district of Nagaland. Noklak is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Noklak election result or click here for compact election results of Noklak and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Noklak go here.

Demographic profile of Noklak:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17783 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,067 were male and 8,716 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Noklak in 2023 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 15561 eligible electors, of which 8,071 were male, 7,490 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15427 eligible electors, of which 8,022 were male, 7,405 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Noklak in 2018 was 81. In 2013, there were 52 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Noklak:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, H Haiying of BJP won in this seat defeating P Longon of NPF by a margin of 5 which was 0.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, P Longon of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating H Haiying of INC by a margin of 3305 votes which was 21.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 60.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 56. Noklak Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Noklak:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Noklak:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Noklak are: Naiba Konyak (LJPRV), N. Bongkhao Konyak (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Noklak:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.76%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.47%, while it was 97.84% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.71% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Noklak went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Noklak constituency:

Assembly constituency No.56. Noklak comprises of the following areas of Noklak district of Nagaland: Noklak Station and Yimpang, Taknyu, Waosho, Chingmei, Chentang saddle, Noklak, Nokyan, Pangsha, Wansoi, Langanok, Anyashu, Choklan and Nokhu villages of Noklak Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Noklak constituency, which are: Tuensang Sadar-II, Tobu, Thonoknyu, Shamator Chessore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma).

Map location of Noklak:

The geographic coordinates of Noklak is: 26°15’14.0"N 95°03’23.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Noklak

List of candidates contesting from Noklak Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Puthai Longon

Party: NCP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Haiying

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician (MLA)

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

