Nongpoh Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nongpoh seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rona Khymdeit (INC), Mayralborn Syiem (UDP), Marian Maring (BJP), Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong (NPP), Long Singh Bey (TMC), Bismo Ingtih (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.17% which is -11.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.9 Nongpoh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Nongpoh is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Nongpoh election result

Demographic profile of Nongpoh:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 92.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.21%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37,421 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,424 were male and 18,997 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nongpoh in 2023 is 1031 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,829 eligible electors, of which 15,149 were male, 15,680 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,041 eligible electors, of which 11,797 were male, 12,244 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nongpoh in 2018 was 99. In 2013, there were 69 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nongpoh:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Mayralborn Syiem of INC won in this seat defeating Rona Khymdeit of UDP by a margin of 3,324 which was 11.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.07% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr D D Lapang of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rona Khymdeit of UDP by a margin of 3,598 votes which was 16.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 9. Nongpoh Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nongpoh:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nongpoh:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Nongpoh are: Rona Khymdeit (INC), Mayralborn Syiem (UDP), Marian Maring (BJP), Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong (NPP), Long Singh Bey (TMC), Bismo Ingtih (IND).

Voter turnout in Nongpoh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.17%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.72%, while it was 89.42% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -11.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nongpoh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nongpoh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Nongpoh comprises of the following areas of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Umling, 2 Nongpoh, 4 marngar, 7 mawlong, 8 umsawnongbri, 9 Pahamrioh, 11 umden Circle and 12 marmain G. S Circles of umling C. D. Block and 2. Nongpoh (TC) (Part).

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Nongpoh constituency, which are: Jirang, Umsning, Mawhati. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kamrup Metropolitican District of Assam.

Map location of Nongpoh:

The geographic coordinates of Nongpoh is: 25°56’06.7"N 91°53’25.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nongpoh

List of candidates contesting from Nongpoh Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rona KhymdeitParty: INCAge: 44Gender: FemaleProfession: Practicing AdvocateEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 11.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mayralborn SyiemParty: UDPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Marian MaringParty: BJPAge: 36Gender: FemaleProfession: Business ContractEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 35 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.1 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Macdalyn Sawkmie MawlongParty: NPPAge: 36Gender: FemaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Long Singh BeyParty: TMCAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Resigned Government ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 38.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bismo IngtihParty: INDAge: 34Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 55.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 30000Total income: Rs 0

