Nongstoin Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Nongstoin seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Stainbinel Wanniang (IND), Sanjied Kynsai Shangrit (HSPDP), Polestar Nongsiej (UDP), Macmillan Kharbani (TMC), Macmillan Byrsat (NPP), Gabriel Wahlang (INC), Diosstarness Jyndiang (BJP), Bobby Boldrick Kharchandy (VPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82% which is -7.79% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.32 Nongstoin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Nongstoin is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Nongstoin election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nongstoin election result or click here for compact election results of Nongstoin and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nongstoin go here.

Demographic profile of Nongstoin:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.47%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 43,091 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,348 were male and 21,743 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nongstoin in 2023 is 1019 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35,222 eligible electors, of which 17,401 were male, 17,821 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,786 eligible electors, of which 13,134 were male, 13,652 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nongstoin in 2018 was 18. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nongstoin:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Macmillan Byrsat of NPP won in this seat defeating Gabriel Wahlang of INC by a margin of 60 which was 0.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 28.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Hopingstone Lyngdoh of HSPDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Adviser Pariong of INC by a margin of 2,456 votes which was 10.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HSPDP had a vote share of 45.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 32. Nongstoin Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Nongstoin:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nongstoin:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Nongstoin are: Stainbinel Wanniang (IND), Sanjied Kynsai Shangrit (HSPDP), Polestar Nongsiej (UDP), Macmillan Kharbani (TMC), Macmillan Byrsat (NPP), Gabriel Wahlang (INC), Diosstarness Jyndiang (BJP), Bobby Boldrick Kharchandy (VPP).

Voter turnout in Nongstoin:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.79%, while it was 89.54% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -7.79% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nongstoin went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Nongstoin constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Nongstoin comprises of the following areas of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Nongstoin, 3. Nongrangngoi, 4. mawthungkper, 7. mawkadiang, 13. Byrki and 14. Pyndengrei G. S. Circles of Nongstoin C. D. Block, 2. Nongstoin (TC) and 3.6 Tyllang, 7 mawiaweet, 8 laitkseh and 9 marngor G.S Circles of mawthadraishan C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Nongstoin constituency, which are: Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Mawthadraishan, Ranikor, Mawkyrwat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Nongstoin:

The geographic coordinates of Nongstoin is: 25°32’26.9"N 91°17’22.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nongstoin

List of candidates contesting from Nongstoin Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Stainbinel WanniangParty: INDAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: UnemployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjied Kynsai ShangritParty: HSPDPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 23.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Polestar NongsiejParty: UDPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Business & Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Macmillan KharbaniParty: TMCAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Business & Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Macmillan ByrsatParty: NPPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: M.L.A.Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gabriel WahlangParty: INCAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: MDCEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 89.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 55.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Diosstarness JyndiangParty: BJPAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed, Owned Business as shop Keeper / shop ownerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bobby Boldrick KharchandyParty: VPPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 34 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 18.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

