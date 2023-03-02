Northern Angami-II Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Northern Angami-II seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Khriehu Liezietsu (NPF), Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.77% which is % compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.11 Northern Angami-II is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Northern Angami-II is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Northern Angami-II Election Results 2023

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Northern Angami-II election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Northern Angami-II election result or click here for compact election results of Northern Angami-II and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Northern Angami-II go here.

Demographic profile of Northern Angami-II:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21789 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,646 were male and 11,143 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Northern Angami-II in 2023 is 1047 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19089 eligible electors, of which 9,392 were male, 9,697 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Northern Angami-II in 2018 was . In 2013, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Northern Angami-II:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Neiphiu Rio of NDPP won in this seat defeating of by a margin of which was % of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of % in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Neiphiu Rio of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Kevise Sogotsu of INC by a margin of 12671 votes which was 70.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 85.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 11. Northern Angami-II Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Northern Angami-II:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Northern Angami-II:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Northern Angami-II are: Khriehu Liezietsu (NPF), Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Northern Angami-II:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.77%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of %, while it was 94% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is % compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Northern Angami-II went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Northern Angami-II constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Northern Angami-II comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland:

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Northern Angami-II constituency, which are: Ghaspani-II, Western Angami, Northern Angami-I, Tseminyu, Pughoboto, Southern Angami-II. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Northern Angami-II:

The geographic coordinates of Northern Angami-II is: 25°47’34.1"N 94°07’43.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Northern Angami-II

List of candidates contesting from Northern Angami-II Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Seyievilie SachuParty: INCAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neiphiu RioParty: NDPPAge: 72Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Nagaland Legislative Assembly & AgriculturistEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 47 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

