Nurpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Nurpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ranbir Singh (BJP), Manisha Kumari (AAP), Sali Ram (BSP), Ajay Mahajan (INC), Subhash Singh Dhadwal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.67% which is -1.56% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.6 Nurpur (नूरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Nurpur is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Nurpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nurpur election result or click here for compact election results of Nurpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nurpur go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Nurpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 93717 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46882 were male and 45137 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nurpur in 2022 is 963 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 83099 eligible electors, of which 43080 were male, 40019 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74679 eligible electors, of which 39086 were male, 35593 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Nurpur in 2017 was 839. In 2012, there were 2094 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Nurpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Pathania of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajay Mahajan of INC by a margin of 6,642 which was 10.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay Mahajan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rakesh Pathania of IND by a margin of 3,367 votes which was 5.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.35% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6. Nurpur Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Nurpur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Nurpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Nurpur are: Ranbir Singh (BJP), Manisha Kumari (AAP), Sali Ram (BSP), Ajay Mahajan (INC), Subhash Singh Dhadwal (IND).

Voter turnout in Nurpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.23%, while it was 76.75% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.56% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Nurpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Nurpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Nurpur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Nurpur, Sadwan, PCs Kherian, minjhgran, Bhadwar, Jaunta of Kotla KC, PCs Sukhaar, Aghar of Gangath KC & Nurpur municipal Council of Nurpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Nurpur constituency, which are: Bhattiyat, Jawali, Fatehpur, Indora. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Pathankot district of Punjab.

Map location of Nurpur:

The geographic coordinates of Nurpur is: 32°17’55.7"N 75°53’42.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Nurpur

List of candididates contesting from Nurpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ranbir Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Candidate name: Manisha Kumari

Party: AAP

Age: 30

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 40000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sali Ram

Party: BSP

Age: 56

Profession: Private Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Mahajan

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Business & Pensioner (Ex-MLA)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 12.2 crore

Total income: Rs 16.6 lakh

Candidate name: Subhash Singh Dhadwal

Party: IND

Age: 66

Profession: Retired employee and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nurpur election result or click here for compact election results of Nurpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Nurpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here