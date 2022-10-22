Old Pension Scheme in Punjab Gives New Life to AAP Campaign in HP; BJP Says Voters Being Lied To

Announcing the implementation of the old pension scheme in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a major electoral pitch in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh as well, promising to implement it in the hill state as well as Gujarat if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The Punjab government has proved that (Arvind) Kejriwal delivers whatever he promises. In Himachal too, the old pension scheme will be implemented if AAP is voted to power," announced AAP state president Surjeet Thakur.

The announcement, said observers, is meant to woo government employees who have traditionally played an important role in deciding the Himachal Pradesh elections.

The state has 2.25 lakh government employees, of whom around 1.5 lakh employees are under the New Pension Scheme. Reverting to the old scheme has been a major demand in many states and is now an election issue in Himachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP hasn’t given any indication of mulling going back to the old scheme and has instead reiterated its schemes for employee welfare.

Sensing, however, that the AAP may be using the issue to its political advantage, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been declaring in election rallies that opposition parties are misleading people and that the old pension scheme can be implemented only with the clearance of the Centre.

The government has been stressing that reverting to the old pension scheme would further strain the already stretched state coffers. The implementation would reportedly result in additional annual burden of around Rs 600 crore on the state exchequer at a time when the state government is already under a debt of Rs 70,000 crore.

“The opposition is taking the voters for a ride. Without the financial assistance of the Centre, states won’t be able to implement it. They are just turning it into a poll issue, nothing else," alleged a senior BJP leader.

The announcement in Punjab has, meanwhile, given a fillip to AAP campaign in Himachal Pradesh at a time when enthusiasm was down given the diversion of party attention and resources to Gujarat. Local AAP leadership believes the implementation of the old pension scheme in Punjab could help put the campaign back on track by wooing the government employees.

“Look at our record in Punjab. The government has implemented all promises made by Kejriwal within six months. Now, it’s the turn of Himachal. Here, too, all guarantees will be fulfilled," said Surjeet Thakur.

