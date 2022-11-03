Outreach in 'Red Light Areas', 'For Young, by Young' Polling Booths: EC's 1st-time Plans for Gujarat Polls

In a first, Gujarat will have a polling station dedicated to young and first-time voter. This polling booth will be managed by only young officers. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that youngsters should know that they don’t have to just exercise their franchise, but also manage the process.

“For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by youngest available polling staff," Kumar said at a press conference, adding that this time there are 3.24 lakh new and young voters.

Elaborating further on several unique polling station, the election commission said that a polling booth will be set up in a shipping container this time, another will be installed for just one voter and one on an island in the Arabian Sea close to the town of Jafrabad.

Elections to the 182-member state assembly will take place over two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday in the backdrop of the Morbi bridge collapse four days ago. As campaign knives get sharpened, the October 30 tragedy in which 135 people lost their lives could find emotive resonance.

(details to follow)

