Pabiachhara Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Pabiachhara seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tushar Kanti Chakma (IND), Sambhu Lal Chakma (BJP), Rupayan Chakma (TMC), Jiban Mohan Tripura (CPM), Hangsa Kumar Tripura (TMP), Barjeda Tripura (NCPI). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.66% which is -3.45% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.50 Pabiachhara (পবিয়াছড়া) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Unakoti district of Tripura. Pabiachhara is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Pabiachhara election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pabiachhara election result or click here for compact election results of Pabiachhara and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Pabiachhara go here.

Demographic profile of Pabiachhara:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 25.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 49174 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,381 were male and 24,791 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pabiachhara in 2023 is 1017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45471 eligible electors, of which 22,710 were male, 22,760 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40125 eligible electors, of which 20,341 were male, 19,784 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pabiachhara in 2018 was 59. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Pabiachhara:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Bhagaban Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Samiran Malakar of CPM by a margin of 5827 which was 13.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.05% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Samiran Malakar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Satyaban Das of INC by a margin of 1250 votes which was 3.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 49.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 50. Pabiachhara Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Pabiachhara:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Pabiachhara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Pabiachhara are: Tushar Kanti Chakma (IND), Sambhu Lal Chakma (BJP), Rupayan Chakma (TMC), Jiban Mohan Tripura (CPM), Hangsa Kumar Tripura (TMP), Barjeda Tripura (NCPI).

Voter turnout in Pabiachhara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.66%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.11%, while it was 92.74% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.45% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Pabiachhara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Pabiachhara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.50. Pabiachhara comprises of the following areas of Unakoti district of Tripura: Kumarghat Tehsil; and Dudhpur mouza in Kanchanbari Tehsil in Kailasahar Sub-Division; and uttar machmara, Dakshin machmara and Dewanbari mouzas in machmara Tehsil; and Deo R.F. and Rabiraipara mouzas in Kanchanpur Tehsil in Kanchanpur Sub- Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Pabiachhara constituency, which are: Raima valley, Ambassa, Karmachhara, Kanchanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Pabiachhara:

The geographic coordinates of Pabiachhara is: 24°06’32.4"N 92°04’43.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Pabiachhara

List of candidates contesting from Pabiachhara Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Satyaban Das

Party: INC

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Business (Govt. Contractor and Brick Kiln Owner)

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 22.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 34.4 lakh

Candidate name: Gobinda Das

Party: TMP

Age: 28

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhagaban Chandra Das

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 98.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 53.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Arjun Nama

Party: IND

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Driving

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 20000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

