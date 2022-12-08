Padra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Padra seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala (BJP), Sandipsinh Vikramsinh Raj (AAP), Makwana Savitaben Satishkumar (BSP), Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar (INC), Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel (Dinumama) (IND), Laxmanbhai Shanabhai Solanki (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.29% which is -9.45% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.146 Padra (પાદરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Padra is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Padra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Padra election result or click here for compact election results of Padra and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Padra go here.

Demographic profile of Padra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,166 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,22,268 were male and 1,15,896 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Padra in 2022 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,15,128 eligible electors, of which 1,11,986 were male, 1,03,142 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,756 eligible electors, of which 1,02,615 were male, 93141 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Padra in 2017 was 20. In 2012, there were 71 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Padra:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh (Padhiyar) of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Dineshbhai Balubhai (Dinumama) of BJP by a margin of 19,027 which was 10.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Dineshbhai Balubhai (Dinumama) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh (Padhiyar) of INC by a margin of 4,308 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 146. Padra Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Padra:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Padra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Padra are: Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala (BJP), Sandipsinh Vikramsinh Raj (AAP), Makwana Savitaben Satishkumar (BSP), Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar (INC), Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel (Dinumama) (IND), Laxmanbhai Shanabhai Solanki (IND).

Voter turnout in Padra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.74%, while it was 80.11% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.45% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Padra went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Padra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.146. Padra comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Padra Taluka. 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Villages - Sindhrot, Hinglot, Ampad, mahapura, Sevasi, Khanpur. 3. Karjan Taluka (Part) Village – umaj.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Padra constituency, which are: Jambusar, Borsad, Anklav, Akota, Dabhoi, Karjan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Padra:

The geographic coordinates of Padra is: 22°11’28.3"N 72°59’52.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Padra

List of candididates contesting from Padra Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Lawyer & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 70.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27000

Moveable assets: Rs 44.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sandipsinh Vikramsinh Raj

Party: AAP

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Makwana Savitaben Satishkumar

Party: BSP

Age: 38

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar

Party: INC

Age: 41

Profession: Farming & Transport & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 21.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel (Dinumama)

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Business, Farming & Rent Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 65.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 30.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 35.1 crore

Total income: Rs 76.9 lakh

Candidate name: Laxmanbhai Shanabhai Solanki

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

