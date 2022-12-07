Pandav Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.200

Ward No.200 Pandav Nagar (पांडव नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Pandav Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Pandav Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Pandav Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Pandav Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Pandav Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Pandav Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vijay Singh Shishodia Sonu (AAP), Yashpal Singh (BJP), Praveen Sharma (INC), Reenu Jain (IND), Premchand (IND).

MLA and MP of Pandav Nagar

Abhay Verma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 58. Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Pandav Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Pandav Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Pandav Nagar ward has a total population of 71,022 of which 6,682 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.41% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Pandav Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Pandav Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Shamas Pur; Durga Mandir Marg, Mandawali; Krishna Puri, Mandawali, Saraswati, Durga, Indira Gali Mandawali, Saraswati, Durga, Indira Gali Mandawali,, Sarpanch Ka Bara, Mandawali, Sarpanch Ka Bara, Mandawali,, Shiv Mandir, Giri Marg, Mandawali; Saket Block Mandawali, Sewa Sadan; Urja Vihar; Shakarpur Baramuda Village, Shakarpur Baramuda Village C T; Ganesh Nagar Hanuman Mandir, Ganesh Nagar-Ii; Ganesh Nagar-Ii; Pandav Nagar C- Block; Pandav Nagar D Block; Pandav Nagar E Block; Pandav Nagar A-Block; Pandav Nagar B-Block; Pandav Nagar J-Block; South Block Pandav Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 200. Pandav Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Singh Shisodia Sonu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 66,85,900; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Yashpal Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 1,76,31,718; Total liabilities: Rs 15,64,778.

Candidate name: Praveen Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 61,60,685; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Premchand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,58,500; Total liabilities: Rs 7,200.

Candidate name: Reenu Jain; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,08,95,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

