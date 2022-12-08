Paonta Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.58 Paonta Sahib (पॉँवटा साहिब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Paonta Sahib is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Paonta Sahib election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Paonta Sahib election result or click here for compact election results of Paonta Sahib and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Paonta Sahib go here.

Demographic profile of Paonta Sahib:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 85540 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44027 were male and 40844 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Paonta Sahib in 2022 is 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 75310 eligible electors, of which 39948 were male, 35361 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65674 eligible electors, of which 36015 were male, 29659 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paonta Sahib in 2017 was 372. In 2012, there were 596 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Paonta Sahib:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Sukh Ram of BJP won in this seat defeating Kirnesh Jung of INC by a margin of 12,619 which was 20.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kirnesh Jung of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukh Ram of BJP by a margin of 790 votes which was 1.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 44.04% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 58. Paonta Sahib Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Paonta Sahib:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Paonta Sahib:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Paonta Sahib are: Sukh Ram (BJP), Manish Kumar Thakur (AAP), Seema (BSP), Kirnesh Jung (INC), Sunil Kumar (IND), Rameshwar (IND), Roshan Lal Chaudhary (IND), Manish Tomar (IND), Ashwani Verma (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Paonta Sahib:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.88%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 81.99% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.21% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Paonta Sahib went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Paonta Sahib constituency:

Assembly constituency No.58. Paonta Sahib comprises of the following areas of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Paonta Sahib, PCs Taruwala, Bhatanwali, Puruwala, Toka Nagla of majra KC & Paonta Sahib municipal Council of Paonta Sahib Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Paonta Sahib constituency, which are: Sri Renukaji, Shillai, Nahan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Yamunanagar district of Haryana, Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Paonta Sahib:

The geographic coordinates of Paonta Sahib is: 30°29’22.9"N 77°36’34.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Paonta Sahib

List of candididates contesting from Paonta Sahib Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sukh Ram

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 85.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 49 lakh

Candidate name: Manish Kumar Thakur

Party: AAP

Age: 42

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Seema

Party: BSP

Age: 38

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 35000

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kirnesh Jung

Party: INC

Age: 65

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 81.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Total income: Rs 32 lakh

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rameshwar

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Priest and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 46 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 37.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Roshan Lal Chaudhary

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Candidate name: Manish Tomar

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 76.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 93.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwani Verma

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 58

Profession: Journalist/Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Paonta Sahib election result or click here for compact election results of Paonta Sahib and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Paonta Sahib go here.

Read all the Latest News here