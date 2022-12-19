'Party Lost Sense of Direction': Ahead of Meghalaya Polls 2023, Congress MLA Ampareene Lyngdoh Resigns

The Meghalaya Congress on Monday lost another prominent leader ahead of crucial state assembly elections slated for 2023. Ampareene Lyngdoh tendered her resignation from Congress. As part of the party, she represented the prestigious East Shillong constituency of Meghalaya. She was the sole female member of the house in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly from 2008 to 2013.

In her resignation letter, she said, “The party has lost its touch with the people of Meghalaya and it isn’t the best platform to bet. After due diligence and extensive consultations, I have decided to resign as MLA."

Along with Ampareene Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Emlangki Lamare joined the National People’s Party on Monday. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomed the leaders to the party. “We are so happy to welcome Hon’ble MLAs, Smti. @ampareenlyngdoh, Sh. Mohendro Rapsang and Hon’ble MDC Sh. Emlangki Lamare to the NPP family. They bring with them the love and affection of the people. We are stronger by their support," he wrote in a tweet.

With Lyngdoh’s resignation, many say the last nail has been put in the Meghalaya Congress coffin. The development comes a day after Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Shillong on the 17th of December and the joining of one sitting MLA and three former legislators of Meghalaya to the Bharatiya Janata Party at Delhi.

Among the three former MLAs who earlier joined BJP, were Benedict R Marak and Ferlin CA Sangma of the National People’s Party and TMC’s HM Shangpliang. The Independent MLA, Samuel Sangma, last month withdrew his support as an associate member of UDP, which is also a partner in the state’s ruling alliance. This has taken BJP’s strength to six in the 60-member assembly.

