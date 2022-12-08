Patan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Patan seat in Gujarat. A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Rajulben Desai (BJP), Laleshbhai Thakkar (AAP), Sarvakar Hasumatiben Parashottambhai (BSP), Thakor Jayntiji Hiraji (Garvi Gujarat Party), Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel (INC), Thakor Sarjiji Kanjiji (IND), Patel Jayeshkumar Gordhanbhai (IND), Parmar Hitendrakumar Ganeshbhai (IND), Pratapji Punjaji Thakor (IND), Pravinbhai Dahyalal Jadav (IND), Prhladji Pradhanji Thakor (IND), Mansuri Tofikbhai Umarbhai (IND), Rohit Senma Alias Nagji (IND), Shabbirhusen Aajambhai Malek (IND), Thakor Prahladsang Dhudaji (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Bhartji Kantiji Thakor (National Maha Sabha Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66% which is -4.26% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.18 Patan (પાટણ) (Anhilpur-Patan, Anhilvad, Anhilpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Patan district of Gujarat. Patan is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Patan election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patan election result or click here for compact election results of Patan and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Patan go here.

Demographic profile of Patan:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.35%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,170 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,57,523 were male and 1,48,628 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patan in 2022 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,72,074 eligible electors, of which 1,40,835 were male, 1,31,234 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,141 eligible electors, of which 1,21,180 were male, 1,10,961 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patan in 2017 was 101. In 2012, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Patan:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel of INC won in this seat defeating Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP by a margin of 25,279 which was 13.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Jodhaji Galabji of INC by a margin of 5,871 votes which was 3.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18. Patan Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Patan:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Patan:

Voter turnout in Patan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.26%, while it was 70.62% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.26% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Patan went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Patan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. Patan comprises of the following areas of Patan district of Gujarat: Patan Taluka (Part) Villages - melusan, Golivada, Volavi, Jamtha, Kansa, Bhutiya Vasna, Deliyathara, Vayad, Ghacheli, Dharusan, Dhanasara, Rakhav, Kalodhi, Vadiya, lodhi, Sotavad, Sampra, undra, Sariyad, Veloda (Nana-mota), Nayta, Balva, Vaghasar, Bepadar, Khanpurda, Vareda, odhva, Khalipur, Rughnathpura, Nava Bavahaji, Sujnipur, Tankvasna, Aghar, Gulvasna, lodhpur, Kuntavada, Ajimana, Sagodiya, Jaleshvar Paldi, Samalpati, matarvadi, Anavada, Hanumanpura, Dudharampura, Dharnoj, Bhadrada, Fulesana, Badipur, Vadli, Bakratpur, Gungdipati, Hansapur, Runi, Hajipur, Kamlivada, Diodarda, Der, Chadasana, Nana Ramanda, mota Ramanda, Santi, Dharpur, Dighdi, Ambliyasan, Khanpur Kodi, mandotri, Borsan, Golapur, Sandesarpati, Kharivavdi, manpur, Khanpur Rajkuva, Chandrumana, Bhalgam, Kungher, Ilampur, Sabosan, Katpur, Rajpur, Gadosan, Gaja, Norta, Sarva, Kuder, Balisana, Derasana, Kani, Visal-Vasna, Babasana, Samoda, Hamidpur, mahemadpur, mithivavdi, Khimiyana, Sankhari, Sardarpur Norta (Ambapara), Ranunj, Sander, matpur, Ruvavi, Dabhdi, manund, Patan (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Patan constituency, which are: Chanasma, Kankrej, Sidhpur, Unjha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Patan:

The geographic coordinates of Patan is: 23°51’41.8"N 72°06’52.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Patan

List of candididates contesting from Patan Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Rajulben Desai

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Farming, Professor & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 95.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.1 lakh

Candidate name: Laleshbhai Thakkar

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Construction & Labor Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sarvakar Hasumatiben Parashottambhai

Party: BSP

Age: 33

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 23.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Jayntiji Hiraji

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 44

Profession: Tea Breakfast Parlor Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Teacher (Government Job)

Number of criminal cases: 9

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Total income: Rs 20.1 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Sarjiji Kanjiji

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: AC Repair & Service & Project work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 36.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 27 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Jayeshkumar Gordhanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 48 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 15.6 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Hitendrakumar Ganeshbhai

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 43000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pratapji Punjaji Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pravinbhai Dahyalal Jadav

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prhladji Pradhanji Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: LIC Agent & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mansuri Tofikbhai Umarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Driving & Vehicle Broker

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rohit Senma Alias Nagji

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shabbirhusen Aajambhai Malek

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Driver & Vehicle Broker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Prahladsang Dhudaji

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 40

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhartji Kantiji Thakor

Party: National Maha Sabha Party

Age: 27

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 55536

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

