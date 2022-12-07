Patpar Ganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.197

Ward No.197 Patpar Ganj (पटपड़गंज) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Patparganj Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Patpar Ganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Patpar Ganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Patpar Ganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Patpar Ganj was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Patpar Ganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Patpar Ganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Seema (AAP), Renu Chaudhary (BJP), Rakesh Devi (BSP), Ratna Sharma (INC).

MLA and MP of Patpar Ganj

Manish Sisodia of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 57. Patparganj Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Patpar Ganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Patpar Ganj

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Patpar Ganj ward has a total population of 58,762 of which 7,093 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.07% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Patpar Ganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Patpar Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Akash Darsan Apptt And Alcan National School Block 50(2) Block 51; “Jawahar Mohalla Patpar Ganj, Mahatma Gandhi Camp, Patparganj, Patparganj Village, Shastri Mohalla, Patparganj;" M.V. -1, Anand Lock,; M.V.-1 Ph-1, Pkt, Ifs Aptt.; M.V.-1, Acharya Niketan Block (A) C B D And M.V. Ph-I, X-Ing (Shashi Garden, Patparganj Road),; Mv Ph -1, Amar Jyoti Kunj Aptt; Mv Ph-1 Bhagyawan Aptt; Mv Ph-1, Fine Home Apptt.; Mv-1, Gyandeep Apptt,; Mv-1, Hindustan Apptt.,; Mv-1, Maitry Apptt.; Mv-1, Manu Apptt.; Mv-1, Mavillaapptt; Mv-1, Nav Bharat Times Apptt., Sahayog Apptt., Anand Lok Apptt, Block C Buld; Mv-1, Pkt-Vi And Mv-1, Pandav Nagar, Block-P; Mv-1, Suprion Enclave Apptt.; Mv-1, Una Enclave, Apptt.,; Mv-1, Sahayog Apptt.; Pandav Nagar, Gali No., 6, 7, 8, 8B, 3, 4, 5, 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 1F,; Pratap Nagar, Patparganj; Ram Prasad Bismil Camp, Patparganj; Tea Huts Near Dist. Centre M.V. Ph-I Extn And P.S Pandav Marg Hospital; Glaxo Tower; Indian Express Apptt, Allahabad Bank Aptt, Aiims Aptt; Lovely Apartment, Samachar Aptt, Vigyapan Lok Aptt; Nagarjuna Apptt; Tea Huts Near Dist. Centre M.V. Ph-I Extn And P.S Pandav Marg Hospital; Kala Vihar Aptt; Manas Aptt Blk A, B, C, D; Mayur Vihar Ph-1, Pkt-Iv,; Mv-1, Pkt-Vi And Mv-1, Pandav Nagar, Block-P; Nkirman Aptt And Dda Market; Parwana Aptt; Samachar Appt; Thuts Near Yamuna River (On Pantun Pull); Lovely Apartment, Samachar Aptt, Vigyapan Lok Aptt; M.V.-1, Acharya Niketan Block (A) C B D And M.V. Ph-I, X-Ing (Shashi Garden, Patparganj Road),; Nkirman Aptt And Dda Market; Parwana Aptt; M.V.-1, Acharya Niketan Block (A) C B D And M.V. Ph-I, X-Ing (Shashi Garden, Patparganj Road).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 197. Patpar Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Seema; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 87,03,934; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Renu Chaudhary; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,86,32,246; Total liabilities: Rs 39,00,000.

Candidate name: Rakesh Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,01,06,272; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Ratna Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,83,589; Total liabilities: Rs 3,05,894.

Read all the Latest News here