Peren Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Peren seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zandi Domta (NPP), Tarie Zeliang (NDPP), Rosy Thomson (INC), Namri Nchang (NCP), Henry Zeliang (NPF), Dr. Tumda Newme (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.98% which is -2.56% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.7 Peren is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Peren district of Nagaland. Peren is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Peren election result or click here for compact election results of Peren and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Peren go here.

Demographic profile of Peren:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.33%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 32126 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,599 were male and 16,527 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Peren in 2023 is 1059 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29168 eligible electors, of which 14,343 were male, 14,825 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 28091 eligible electors, of which 13,755 were male, 14,336 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Peren in 2018 was 87. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Peren:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang of NPF won in this seat defeating Iherie Ndang of NDPP by a margin of 5432 which was 23.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 60.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, T R Zeliang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Iherie Ndang of INC by a margin of 2636 votes which was 10.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 55.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 7. Peren Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Peren:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Peren:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Peren are: Zandi Domta (NPP), Tarie Zeliang (NDPP), Rosy Thomson (INC), Namri Nchang (NCP), Henry Zeliang (NPF), Dr. Tumda Newme (IND).

Voter turnout in Peren:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.98%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.54%, while it was 89.83% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.56% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Peren went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Peren constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Peren comprises of the following areas of Peren district of Nagaland: Jaluke H. Q., Samziuram, Hainakhui, Jaluke, New Jalkue, Heleilwa and Nkwarew villages of Jaluke circle; and Pedi H. Q., Galli,Ngolwa, Heningkunglwa, Puilwa, Benrew,, Ndunglwa, Peren H. Q., Punglwa, Peren (Old), Poliwa,. Mpai, Kendung, Mhai, Perer (New), Peletkie and Newnglwa villages of Pedi circle in Jaluke sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Peren constituency, which are: Ghaspani-I, Ghaspani-II, Tenning, Western Angami. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Tamenglong & Senapati Districts of Manipur.

Map location of Peren:

The geographic coordinates of Peren is: 25°33’27.7"N 93°46’31.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Peren

List of candidates contesting from Peren Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Taditui Rangkau ZeliangParty: NDPPAge: 70Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kingudi JosephParty: NPFAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Social work and AgricultureEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 69.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 17 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K. Kengim KulimbeParty: INDAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 18 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

